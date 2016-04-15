Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Cervenka wondered if his pitching career was over in 2015. After spring training with the Chicago, Cubs he was sent to Double-A Tennessee of the Southern League -- his third year in a row he had spent time at that level.

The left-hander eventually made it to Triple-A Iowa but posted an 11.08 ERA in 12 games out of the bullpen. It got worse when he was released by the Cubs on May 29. “You could see the struggles there. I am having a miserable time,” he recalls.

After a few weeks at home he told his agent he wanted to play, so Cervenka signed with independent Sugar Land in his native Texas and eventually signed by the Braves last July. He did not allow an earned run in 17 appearances in the minors with the Braves last year.

Cervenka was sent to Double-A Mississippi to start this season, so imagine his surprise Sunday when his manager there -- Luis Salazar -- told him he was being called up to the majors for the first time. Cervenka, whose name is of Czech origin, was not listed as the one of the top 30 prospects in the Atlanta system prior this year, according to Baseball America.

“I was at a booster club season ticket holder picnic watching the end of the Master‘s. He called me into his office and told me there,” Cervenka said of Salazar. “I said, ‘Dude, don’t mess with me.’ I was in shock. My heart skipped a beat. As a kid that is what you dream.”

He grew up watching the Braves on TBS and was a fan of Chipper Jones.

Cervenka did not allow a hit in his first two outings for the Braves this week, and he fanned Bryce Harper on Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to the Nationals. If he keeps pitching like that, he could see plenty of action going forward for the struggling Braves.

“I know I am going to be used in the role to come in and get lefties out. I need to be ready when the phone actually rings,” he said.

Atlanta general manager John Coppolella said Thursday that Cervenka has a fastball that hits 93 miles-per-hour.

“He came in and earned the opportunity. He pitched great for us last year,” Coppolella said. “He really battles on the mound with good pitchability.”

The rookie has been one of the few bright spots this week for the Braves, who lost their first nine games and begin a series Friday in Miami against the Marlins. Atlanta lost 6-2 on Thursday in Washington and is hitting .196 with a 5.88 ERA.

“I would bet that out of everybody in here nobody’s been in this situation,” infielder Kelly Johnson said. “This is unchartered territory. I gotta think it’s a little bit like being in a 0-for-20 slump or something. You get that one hit anyway you can. If we got a win on a bases loaded balk like I don’t care let’s just figure out something that we can do and celebrate and see if we can’t do that again.”

Cervenka credits Gary Gaetti, his manager at Sugar Land, for getting him on track. The pitching coach there was Jeff Scott. “It really opened my eyes to what I wanted to do in life,” he said. “Great guys and they really helped me out. The story writes itself from there.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-9

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran took the loss as he allowed a grand slam to Bryce Harper in the third inning Thursday. He gave up six runs, including a homer to Wilson Ramos. The Braves are 0-9 to start the year. “That’s the last thing that I want to put on my mind,” Teheran said. “We’re just trying to get out of the hole that we’re in right now and I know we’re all trying really hard. We’re going to Miami now and we need to concentrate and get out of the hole.” Manager Fredi Gonzalez said a walk to Matt den Dekker was the key to the third inning. “I think it’s the 0-2 walk to den Dekker to get to the Harper situation, that’s for me, it can’t happen,” Gonzalez said. “It can’t happen, you’ve got the bottom of the order and you just finished scoring a run. That’s for me was the biggest at-bat of the game. We just scored one run against a tough opponent and nothing against den Dekker, but den Dekker’s not Harper and we end up walking and that set up that situation.”

--1B Freddie Freeman got the day off Thursday as he is mired in a slump. Freeman is hitting .080 with nine strikeouts in 25 at-bats. Kelly Johnson got the start at first.

--1B Kelly Johnson made the start at first as slumping Freddie Freeman got the day off. Johnson was hitless in two at-bats and is hitting .143 after he could not solve Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. “They hit, they made some plays. They pitched, pitched really well. They were better. That’s for sure,” Johnson said.

--RHP Williams Perez starts Friday in Miami to begin a series with the Marlins. In his first start of the year, Perez gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss against the Detroit Tigers.

--OF Nick Markakis had a pair of hits on Thursday against the Braves and drove in both runs. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he is one of the few Braves hitters who is able to make good contact against Stephen Strasburg. Markakis is hitting .303.

--RHP Dan Winkler underwent a right elbow fixation on Wednesday as Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure. Winkler suffered a fractured right elbow on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers as he went 2 1/3 innings. He is out indefinitely.

--OF Jace Peterson made his first career start in the outfield. He started in left against Washington on Thursday and sure enough the second batter in the last of the first -- Anthony Rendon -- hit him a flyball out. Peterson was 1-for-3 and is hitting .190.

