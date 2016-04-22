Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- When Ender Inciarte tweaked a hamstring running to first base on April 8, the Atlanta Braves at first hoped that the center fielder could avoid a trip to the disabled list.

So much for optimism.

The left-handed-batting leadoff hitter had to go on the DL after all, and he isn’t close to being ready to come off when the 15 days are over Saturday.

Now the Braves are saying late April or early May, with Inciarte still in Florida rehabbing and a minor league stint still to come.

After the injury, the Braves called up 22-year-old speedster Mallex Smith from Triple-A earlier than they had hoped, and the results have been less than desirable.

Smith, who hit well in spring training, hasn’t been productive enough to take over Inciarte’s spot at the top of the order and he has been inconsistent in the outfield.

The left-handed hitter is batting just .147 with 13 strikeouts in 34 at-bats while sharing center field with right-handed-hitting Drew Stubbs. Smith was caught on half of his four steal attempts.

“Baseball is hard,” Smith said. “You get off to a slow start, so what? We play so much. We’ve got a lot of opportunities to make it up, so I stick with it. You remain confident in yourself. Just put in the work, and you should be all right.”

Smith, though, had his roughest game yet on Thursday in the Braves’ 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He struck out all three times up against three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, stranding five runners, and he dropped a ball after colliding with right fielder Jeff Francoeur.

“I’ll keep running him out there until a see him pouting and dragging his bat back,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 0-3, 5.71 ERA) at Braves (RHP Bud Norris, 1-2, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler allowed just a first-inning unearned run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday. He threw a career-high 115 pitches while striking out six and walking only one. Wisler has a 2.89 ERA in 11 home games. He was starting for the first time since April 13, but he got a save with an emergency relief appearance at Miami last Sunday.

--1B Freddie Freeman, who struck out four times Wednesday, ended a 0-for-10 streak with a sixth-inning single Thursday. He also drew a walk in the eighth inning but flied out in the 10th with the tying run on second base to end the Braves’ 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. Freeman is hitting .163 with only four RBIs, his lone homer coming in his first at-bat of the season.

--RF Nick Markakis got his first day off Thursday with LHP Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Dodgers. Markakis went 1-for-7 in the first two games of the series. He started the previous 14 games -- the only Braves player to do so. Markakis, who leads the majors with nine doubles, struck out in the 10th inning Thursday after entering as a defensive replacement.

--OF Jeff Francoeur, who came into the Dodgers series 1-for-12, had singles in his first two at-bats against LHP Clayton Kershaw in his second straight two-hit game. He also threw out Kershaw at the plate, giving him 127 outfield assists for his career. That total is the most in the majors since he came up in 2005.

--RHP Bud Norris tries to bounce back from a couple of rough outings as the Braves open a series against the New York Mets in Atlanta on Friday. Signed as a free agent after a rough 2015, he has allowed opponents to produce a .363 on-base percentage in his three Braves starts. Norris has made six starts in his career against the Mets, going 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I had to come in and pitch well today and help the guys stay in the game. I had seven days between starts. My arm felt good today.” -- RHP Matt Wisler, who allowed just an unearned run in 6 2/3 innings Thursday during the Braves’ 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers.