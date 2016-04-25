Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- When Freddie Freeman homered in his first at-bat of the season, it looked like the Atlanta Braves first baseman was primed for a bounce-back season after an injury-plagued 2015.

Then things quickly turned sour for the Braves’ prime offensive threat.

Freeman hasn’t had further problems with his right wrist, but his bat has been slow after not being able to do anything over the winter.

“There’s always a thing about not having an offseason, but I‘m not going to make excuses,” Freeman said. “I had a whole spring training to get ready.”

Freeman has also never used the lack of protection behind him in the Braves lineup has an excuse. The fact of the matter, though, is that the Braves need Freeman to have a chance to win and he hasn’t been hitting.

He had two hits, including a double, on Saturday, but was 0-for-4 on Sunday in the series finale against the Mets, leaving four runners on base.

Freeman is batting .177 with just two doubles, the one homer and five RBIs in 17 games. He has struck out 20 times in 62 at-bats. His on-base percentage of .311 is better than his slugging mark of .258 thanks to 10 walks as pitchers give him little to hit.

When he does get his pitch, Freeman has often missed it.

“I’ve been coming out of my swing a lot,” he said. “I’ve been swinging and missing a lot and fouling balls off. It’s a work in progress.”

The Braves need Freeman to get in the groove as soon as possible. They have hit just three homers in their 4-14 start and have gone 13 straight games without a home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-14

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-0, 4.66 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 0-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Blair was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday to make his major league debut and pitched into the sixth inning against the Mets after a rough beginning. He allowed hits to the first two batters he faced and quickly gave up a run. Blair steadied, but took the loss. He was charged with three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out one.

--C A.J. Pierzynski was 0-for-4 on Sunday against the Mets, remaining one hit shy of the 2,000 milestone for this career. He had three hits Friday and his 199 hits as a catcher ranks No. 10 all-time. Pierzynski, batting .233, has a chance to catch Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who is ahead of him with 2,048 hits.

--2B/SS Daniel Castro singled his first three times up Sunday and has at least one hit in each of his seven starts. He was 2-for-4 with a walk on Saturday and is batting .343 overall in 10 games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Julio Teheran doesn’t have an easy team to try to get back on track against as he faces the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in Atlanta. He has faced the Red Sox once in his career and allowed 13 hits and six runs over 6 1/3 innings. Teheran, who is 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA, has seen his velocity drop, reducing the needed difference between in fastball and changeup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was good. He came as advertised. That was a hot lineup he was facing.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, of Braves starter Aaron Blair, who took the loss Sunday against the Mets in his major league debut. He allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

=