Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Emilio Bonifacio was in the Atlanta Braves clubhouse on Sunday, ready for activation and action.

But it turned out availability of the versatile utility man was being temporarily held up and the Braves were forced to play Sunday with 24 players.

“It’s sort of a convoluted rule from MLB,” said Billy Ryan, the Braves director of baseball operations prior to Sunday’s finale of an abbreviated two-game series with the Cubs. “Because we signed him to a major league contract and he was released at the end of spring training and he subsequently signed with us and not another club, we cannot select him in the big leagues until 30 days past his release date.”

So Bonifacio, called up on Sunday from Triple-A Gwinnett, might not be available for up to a week and the Braves plan no corresponding move until Monday.

“It’s sort of a perfect storm of weird circumstances the fact that he signed back with us after being released off a big league deal in spring training,” Ryan said. “That sort of ties our hands with what we can do with him with respect to the next few days.”

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez wasn’t actually sure what had happened.

“I have no idea what transpired here,” Gonzalez said. “So I can’t comment and I apologize for that.”

Bonifacio, a 31-year-old veteran of eight major league teams, spent part of 2014 with the Braves and batted .212. He also played for the Chicago White Sox last season.

He’s a lifetime .259 hitter with a .316 on-base percentage through nine big league seasons.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, season debut) vs. Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 1-1, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran had no decision in the Braves’ 4-3 10-inning Sunday victory, but tossed seven shutout innings for his second straight strong outing. Teheran, who remained 0-3, actually threw 109 pitches -- 68 for strikes -- while limiting the Cubs to two hits, walking one and striking out nine. “Julio was tremendous, he was really good,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “This is now back-to-back outings ... I was hoping for 7-innings of 94-95 pitches and get him out of there. He carried his velocity through the last hitter he faced.”

--CF Mallex Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and recorded his second straight three-hit game. It marked his first two career multi-hit games and he became the Braves first this season with consecutive three-hit games.

--RF Nick Markakis was officially 0-for-2 with two walks but also had a team-leading third game-winning RBI of the season with a 10th inning sacrifice fly. He has reached base in 22 of 24 games he has played this season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz appears likely to get the start when the Braves open a three-game series in New York on Monday against the Mets. He’s made four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett. Foltynewicz has a 1-2 record and a 1.64 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 14 walks. He was 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 15 starts for the Braves in 2015.

