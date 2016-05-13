Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves are now fully committed to their young group of starting pitchers.

As the team prepares to start a 10-game road trip in Kansas City on Friday, they Braves do it with the youngest starting rotation in the major leagues.

The Atlanta rotation includes Julio Teheran (25), Matt Wisler (24), Aaron Blair (23), Mike Foltynewicz (25) and Williams Perez (24). Perez turns 25 on May 21 and Blair turns 24 on May 26. The average age of the rotation is 24.2 years.

Over the last 10 games started by that quintet, they have compiled a 2.35 ERA (16 earned runs in 61 1/3 innings).

Coming out of spring training, management wanted some veterans in the rotation. The Braves started with veterans Bud Norris and Jhoulys Chacin, but Norris has been moved to the bullpen and Chacin was traded to the Angels on Wednesday.

That leaves Teheran, who makes his first-ever start against the Royals, as the old man of the group. He has made 110 career starts, more than the rest of the rotation combined.

Wisler made 19 starts in 2015 after coming over in a trade from the Padres. Wisler has proven to be a quick study and helped himself by improving his curveball by working with Atlanta Hall of Famer Tom Glavine.

Foltynewicz made 15 starts in 2015 after coming over in a trade with the Astros. He has the highest velocity on the rotation and has worked hard on his control. Foltynewicz was slow out of the gate because of off-season surgery that required the removal of a rib. He has made two starts this season and allowed two runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Blair was considered to be nearly major-league ready when he was acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks. He began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, but was recalled after starting the season 3-0, which included seven innings of no-hit ball. Blair had the worst start of his season on Thursday when he allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Perez was in the rotation to start the season but was sent down after three ineffective starts, when he couldn’t get deep in the game and was taxing the bullpen. But Wednesday night Perez allowed one run on two hits in eight innings and ensured himself another turn.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 0-3, 3.48 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-3, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran opens the 10-game road trip with a start against the Royals on Friday. Teheran (0-3, 3.48 ERA) makes his first career start against Kansas City. In his last start, Teheran pitched five innings because of a high pitch count (101) and allowed two runs. In seven turns, Teheran has made three quality starts and has received only an average of 2.0 runs of support.

--RHP Aaron Blair failed to make it through the fourth inning in his fourth start Thursday. Blair (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He was doomed by a high pitch count, throwing 31 in the first inning and 77 overall. Blair picked up his first career hit, but also allowed the first home run of his career.

--C A.J. Pierzynski played his 2,000th game Thursday to become the eighth active player to reach that milestone.

--INF Gordon Beckham started at third base Thursday for the fourth time. He was 2-for-4, including a double with the bases loaded that drove in three runs. Beckham was 3-for-8 in the series against the Phillies and since being activated from the disabled list.

--OF Jeff Francoeur had a pinch-hit single to tie the game Thursday. Francoeur had been 0-for-7 as a pinch hitter. It was only Francoeur’s fourth hit against a right-handed pitcher.

--RHP Bud Norris threw two scoreless innings of middle relief Thursday. Since moving to the bullpen after his start April 27, Norris has allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings for a 1.17 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe I tried to be too fine at the start of the game and it took off from there. I’ve got to be more aggressive in the strike zone, throw more strikes and let the defense work.” --RHP Aaron Blair, who allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings Thursday.