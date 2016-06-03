Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Shelby Miller was the Atlanta Braves starter who couldn’t get any offensive support last year.

Julio Teheran has been the biggest victim of the Braves’ feeble offense this season.

Atlanta is last in the National League in batting average (.226), homers (22) and runs scored (166), so it isn’t as if any Braves starter gets much support.

It has been really bad, though, with Teheran on the mound.

During right-hander’s 11 starts, the Braves have managed just 19 runs for him. That is an average of 1.7.

Going into his start Friday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Teheran has a 2.77 ERA, but just a 1-5 record.

That brings to mind Miller, who was traded to Arizona over the winter. He made the All-Star Game last year, but had a 5-17 record to go with a 3.02 ERA.

Teheran’s only victory came May 18 at Pittsburgh when he didn’t allow a run over 7 2/3 innings.

In his past eight starts, the native of Colombia has a 1.58 ERA with three losses and four no-decisions to go with the victory over the Pirates.

The series opener at Dodger Stadium would be a perfect time for the Braves to finally get going at the plate for Teheran.

In five regular-season starts against the Dodgers, Teheran is 0-4 with a 5.63 ERA. Counting the postseason, he has allowed 16 earned runs at Los Angeles in 15 innings.

Teheran was bothered by a blister on his right during a loss to Miami last Sunday, but hopes to be discomfort free against the Dodgers.

“I was trying to battle, and the whole game it was painful, but it’s one of those things that you try to put on the side,” Teheran said of most recent start.

“I just got to get it right and healthy and get the blister out. I think I‘m going to be fine and doing what I did before.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-5, 2.77 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Kenta Maeda, 4-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Blair gave up three two-run homers without getting an out in the fifth inning Thursday against the Giants and dropped to 0-4 with a 7.55 ERA. The first homer was hit by pitcher Madison Bumgarner and all came on the first pitch. Blair had allowed just one homer in his first six starts.

--RHP Julio Teheran has a 2.77 ERA, but takes just a 1-5 record into his start Friday at Los Angeles in the opener of a series against the Dodgers. He had to cope with the discomfort of a blister on his right foot last Sunday against the Marlins, leaving after giving up a tie-breaker homer in the sixth inning. Teheran, who has a 1.58 ERA in his past eight starts, has struggled at Dodger Stadium, allowing 16 earned runs in 15 innings including the postseason. He is 0-4 with a 5.63 ERA in five regular-season starts against Los Angeles.

--INF Gordon Beckham was placed on the disabled list Thursday for the second this season with a left hamstring strain. He hurt himself again running to first base in the sixth inning Wednesday. Beckham, who had taken over as the Braves’ regular shortstop, missed 18 games after straining the same hamstring in mid-April. He is batting .284 in 31 games.

--OF/INF Brandon Snyder was promoted Thursday from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .325 in 34 games. Snyder, who struck out as a pinch hitter against the Giants, last played in the majors with Boston in 2013. He has appeared in 83 major league games, batting .243. Snyder was signed by the Braves as a minor league free agent during the offseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s one of the best pitchers in the game and he definitely showed it today.” -- Braves Freddie Freeman, on Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner on Thursday.