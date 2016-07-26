Preview: Braves at Twins

A quarter-century after the Minnesota Twins won the World Series against the Atlanta Braves in one of the greatest postseason showdowns in baseball history, both teams find themselves trying to avoid the worst record in the game. Atlanta opens a two-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday possessing baseball’s worst record at 33-66, 4 ½ games behind the Twins’ American League-worst 37-61.

Minnesota has played better in July, winning 12 of its 20 contests this month, and third baseman Miguel Sano is batting .302 in his past 25 games with 12 extra-base hits (four doubles, eight homers). The Twins’ bullpen has struggled of late, but fired 3 1/3 scoreless innings in Sunday’s loss after Minnesota relievers had surrendered 24 runs in the previous 14 games. Atlanta was swept in a four-game series at Colorado during which it was outscored 26-12, and has lost five in a row overall. Center fielder Ender Inciarte is batting .350 during his current six-game hitting streak, but the Braves offense is sputtering while averaging 2.8 runs in 10 games since the All-Star break.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Lucas Harrell (1-2, 4.24 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (3-8, 3.93)

Harrell has gone from minor-league free agent to potential trade deadline candidate in two short months after showing stability in his first four major-league starts since 2014. The 31-year-old gave up four runs on seven hits in losing to Cincinnati on Wednesday, and has pitched at least six innings or more three times since joining Atlanta’s rotation July 2. Harrell has struggled a bit with control in his past two starts, walking six in 9 2/3 innings after issuing just three in his first 13 2/3 frames.

Santana got off to a rough start, losing seven of his first eight decisions while compiling a 5.10 ERA in his first 12 starts. The 33-year-old is 2-1 in six starts since with a 2.03 ERA and a .200 opponents’ batting average, giving up only two homers in 40 innings after allowing 10 longballs in his first 65 1/3 innings. Santana, who went 14-10 with Atlanta in 2014 before signing a four-year deal with the Twins, held Detroit to one run on six hits in a no-decision Wednesday and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his past six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta is hitting .200 with runners in scoring position since July 15.

2. Twins C Kurt Suzuki, who received eight stitches to his chin after getting hit by a foul tip Saturday, was held out of Sunday's lineup but could return on Tuesday.

3. Minnesota C Juan Centeno, who replaced Suzuki on Sunday, recorded his eighth multi-hit game in 24 starts with a 3-for-4, three RBI performance.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Braves 2