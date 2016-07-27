Preview: Braves at Twins

The Atlanta Braves attempt to complete a sweep of their brief two-game interleague set against the host Minnesota Twins when the two worst teams in the major leagues meet at Target Field on Wednesday. Atlanta, which owns the worst record in baseball at 34-66, ended its five-game losing streak Tuesday with a 2-0 triumph in the series opener as Adonis Garcia homered while Lucas Harrell and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Garcia enters the finale with an eight-game hitting streak during which he has recorded three homers and four multi-hit performances - including Tuesday's 2-for-4 effort. Minnesota, which is an American League-worst 37-62, has lost two straight after winning four of its previous five contests. The Twins wasted a strong complete-game performance by Ervin Santana in the series opener, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Kennys Vargas recorded one of Minnesota's five hits on Tuesday and is 5-for-13 with three doubles and three RBIs during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-4, 3.79 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (5-7, 5.71)

Foltynewicz has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, going 2-1 in those outings. The 24-year-old native of Illinois suffered the loss at Colorado on Thursday after yielding three runs on four hits and five walks over 5 2/3 innings. Foltynewicz has made one relief appearance against Minnesota in his career, surrendering three runs and three hits - two homers - in one frame.

Duffey has been tagged for at least four runs in 10 of his last 12 starts and is 2-5 in those turns. The 25-year-old Texan was reached for six runs for the fifth time in that stretch on Thursday, when he yielded nine hits over 2 1/3 innings in a loss at Boston. Duffey, who never has faced Atlanta, is 2-3 with a 7.20 ERA in eight home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-3 in his return to the lineup Tuesday, three days after a foul tip to his mask resulted in eight stitches on his chin.

2. Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran is expected to start against Philadelphia on Saturday after leaving his outing versus Colorado on Friday with tightness in his right lat.

3. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe (rib) hopes to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Braves 3