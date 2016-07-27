Braves scratch out 2-0 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lucas Harrell doesn’t have the biggest name among pitchers who could be traded before Monday’s non-waiver deadline, but the Atlanta Braves right-hander showed again Tuesday why he could be a sought-after piece.

Harrell pitched six shutout innings and got just enough support to win a pitchers’ duel against the Minnesota Twins in a 2-0 victory at Target Field.

Making his fifth start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this month, Harrell navigated through early trouble to keep the hot-hitting Twins off the board.

For the third time in those five starts, Harrell allowed one earned run or none, and he dropped his ERA to 3.38. He allowed four hits and walked three but struck out four in upping his record to 2-2.

“He was in trouble a lot but made the pitches,” Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. “He just kept battling. He never gives in. Just a really solid outing. He doesn’t get caught up in the moment, he stays calm, been there done that. He just continues to pitch. He’s got a knack for getting out of trouble.”

Minnesota advanced a runner into scoring position in four of the first five innings. A leadoff walk by Byron Buxton in the third was followed by a single, putting two on with no outs. Harrell then struck out Joe Mauer, and catcher A.J. Pierzynski threw out Buxton trying to swipe third before Harrell got Sano looking on a belt-high fastball to end the threat.

“We made some really big pitches,” Harrell said. “We had a couple of situations that I put us into that weren’t great, so I went along with what A.J. was calling, and we had some guys make some nice plays.”

Harrell put two men aboard again in the fourth but wiggled out of trouble.

“I just kind of settled in and went with A.J.’s plan,” Harrell said. “We made pitches, and that’s what it was all about tonight.”

Braves relievers Mauricio Cabrera, Hunter Cervenka and Chris Withrow combined for two scoreless innings, and Jim Johnson worked a spotless ninth for his third save.

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (3-9) couldn’t quite match Harrell, as he allowed two runs on seven hits and five strikeouts while going the distance. It was his second complete game in his past four starts, and he didn’t issue a walk.

“Just trying to keep the ball down for the most part and make them swing early,” Santana said.

Another potential trade candidate before the deadline, Santana hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his past seven starts.

“I feel great,” Santana said. “Everything is working the way I want it. I just have to keep it up, erase this game tonight and just get it next time.”

Adonis Garcia had a pair of hits for Atlanta, including a solo home run in the second inning.

Minnesota stranded seven men and finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

“We just squandered opportunities early,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We were within striking distance. The bats weren’t particularly good for the most part. It felt a little sluggish.”

Garcia’s solo homer into the left field seats, his eighth of the season, gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Pierzynski, a former Twin, doubled to lead off the third, advanced to third on a single by Erick Aybar and scored on a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Jace Peterson for the game’s final run.

NOTES: Braves RHP Julio Teheran, who left last Friday’s game at Colorado due to back tightness, will not need a stint on the disabled list. He is scheduled to start Saturday against the Phillies. ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki returned to the lineup after missing one game because of a cut on his chin that required eight stitches. He was hurt when he took a foul tip to the mask against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe could begin a rehab assignment within the next week. Plouffe, who has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a fractured rib, said he hopes to head out by this weekend. ... Atlanta and Minnesota will play the final game of a two-game series at Target Field on Wednesday. The Braves will send RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-4, 3.79 ERA) to the mound against Twins RHP Tyler Duffey (5-7, 5.71).