Preview: Braves at White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura is of the opinion that Chris Sale is the best pitcher in the American League, and the 17th hurler in AL history to win 14 games before the All-Star break backs up his skipper’s opinion. The Atlanta Braves get an up-close look at one of the game’s best when Sale takes the mound for the White Sox on Friday in the opener of a three-game series looking to become baseball’s first 15-game winner.

The matchup tilts heavily in Sale’s favor, giving that Atlanta enters the series last in the majors in several offensive categories and is 4-45 when limited to three runs or fewer. The White Sox enjoyed an off-day on Thursday and have found their stride again leading up to the break, winning eight of their last 12 and pounding out five or more runs seven times in that period after going 4-11 in their previous 15. Rookie shortstop Tim Anderson, who has batted leadoff in 22 of his 25 career games, has hit safely in 19 contests with 12 multi-hit efforts since making his big-league debut on June 10. The Braves blew a 2-0 lead Thursday against the Cubs in Chicago, only to rally behind Nick Markakis’ second homer of the game and win 4-3 in 11 innings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-8, 4.16 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (14-2, 2.93)

Wisler has won just once in his last eight starts, including a loss to the Cubs on June 11 in which he gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings. After a shaky beginning to June, the 23-year-old has settled down, giving up only one homer in 25 1/3 frames while working at least six innings in four consecutive outings. Wisler, who took the loss Sunday against Miami after allowing three runs and 10 hits, is 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA away from home.

Sale has earned his fifth consecutive AL All-Star berth and rightly so as he leads the AL in WHIP (0.98) while ranking third in strikeouts (118) and opponents’ batting average (.214). He has won each of his last five starts, striking out 40 with posting a 3.06 ERA in that span. Sale, who allowed four earned runs and struck out nine in beating Houston on Saturday, is 6-0 in interleague play with a 1.87 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 11 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta INF Gordon Beckham, who hit .242 with 67 homers in 839 games with Chicago from 2009-15, was activated from the disabled list Thursday.

2. The White Sox have won five consecutive series, their longest streak since August 2013.

3. Braves rookie RHP Mauricio Cabrera earned his second save Thursday, firing a scoreless 11th inning.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Braves 0