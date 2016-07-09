Preview: Braves at White Sox

Neither the Atlanta Braves nor the Chicago White Sox have provided much run support for their pitchers who will take the mound for Saturday’s middle game of the weekend series in the Windy City, so Atlanta’s Julio Teheran and Chicago’s Jose Quintana hope for help in their final starts before the All-Star break. Teheran receives the lowest run support among all qualified major-league starters (2.47 per start), while Quintana gets 2.88 per outing - the fourth-lowest in the game.

The Braves recorded a season high for runs in Friday’s 11-8 series-opening victory, getting four hits from Adonis Garcia and three from Gordon Beckham. Garcia is 9-for-17 in his last four contests with four RBIs and two runs scored. The White Sox lost for the fourth time in 11 games, falling to 3-4 in interleague play. Brett Lawrie extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 1-for-4 performance. Chicago has hit 23 homers in its last 15 contests, while Jose Abreu has reached base in 30 of his last 32 games, driving in 32 runs in the process.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.72 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-8, 3.06)

The Braves’ lone All-Star was scratched from Tuesday’s start due to an infection in his right thigh, but he responded well to treatment and looks to finish a first half that has contenders wanting to acquire the 25-year-old. Teheran has not pitched since July 1, when he allowed a season-high 11 hits and gave up five runs – the first time in 13 starts he has surrendered more than three – in a loss to Miami. Teheran did not give up a run in his final two June starts (covering 17 innings) and has not issued a walk in his last 23 2/3 innings.

Struggling to receive run support is nothing new for Quintana, who is 24-29 since the start of 2014 despite posting a 3.28 ERA and averaging 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in that stretch. The 27-year-old started this season 5-1 before losing seven consecutive decisions, finally breaking the drought by allowing one run and two hits over seven innings Sunday at Houston. Quintana, who won his only career start against Atlanta in 2013, is third among active pitchers with at least 15 career interleague starts in ERA (2.51).

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox turned their third triple play of the season Friday, becoming the first team since 1979 (Boston and Oakland) to record three in a single season.

2. Atlanta C Tyler Flowers hit his seventh homer, ranking him second on the team.

3. Chicago dropped to 32-14 when scoring four or more runs.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, White Sox 2