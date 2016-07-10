Preview: Braves at White Sox

The hits have been few and far between for Todd Frazier in his first season with the Chicago White Sox, but last year’s Home Run Derby champion is heating up just in time to defend his title. Frazier enters Chicago's home contest Sunday against the Atlanta Braves having homered in each of the first two games of the series, after hitting only two in his previous 13 contests.

Frazier is among the major league leaders with 25 homers, but is hitting just .215 after batting .257 in five seasons with Cincinnati. The Braves – who are last in the majors in homers – have enjoyed their time in Chicago, hitting eight homers in the past three games (including Thursday's make-up contest with the Cubs). The White Sox lost the series opener before winning 5-4 on Saturday -- their 12th victory in the past 18 games -- and have not lost a series since being swept June 17-19 at Cleveland. Atlanta got homers from Gordon Beckham, Freddie Freeman and Jeff Francoeur in Saturday's defeat, falling to 3-9 in interleague play and 6-12 in its past 18 contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (2-3, 4.29 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (4-9, 5.67)

Foltynewicz missed a month with bone spurs in his right elbow, and after a rain-shortened three-inning effort against the New York Mets in his return June 30, he allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in losing Tuesday at Philadelphia. The 24-year-old has been hurt by the long ball, giving up 11 homers in just 42 innings – including four blasts in Tuesday’s defeat. Left-handed batters have given Foltynewicz trouble, hitting six homers in 65 at-bats off him while posting a .308 batting average.

Shields struggled mightily in his first three starts after being traded from San Diego in early June, but has settled down in winning his past two outings. He held the New York Yankees to two runs on five hits in six innings Monday, after limiting Minnesota to one run and eight hits on June 29. Shields, who is 2-2 with a 9.23 ERA in six starts with Chicago after going 2-7 with a 4.28 mark in 11 outings for the Padres, is 1-2 in four career starts against Atlanta with a 4.24 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the disabled list after he slipped on the dugout steps Friday and sprained his left wrist.

2. Braves C Tyler Flowers left Saturday’s game in the second inning with a strained left hand, replaced by A.J. Pierzynski.

3. White Sox RHP Nate Jones has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances and is holding first batters to a .105 average, earning his third save of the season Saturday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Braves 5