Preview: Brewers at Athletics

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to end their disastrous road trip on a winning note when they conclude their two-game interleague series against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Milwaukee dropped a 5-3 decision in Tuesday's opener to fall to 1-7 on its nine-game trek and 2-9 in its last 11 overall on the road.

Ryan Braun has been one of the Brewers' few bright spots on the trip, recording three multi-hit performances while going 10-for-30 with three doubles and a home run. Oakland will be closing out a nine-game homestand during which it is just 3-5. Marcus Semien ended his slump in a big way Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs following an 0-for-12 slide over his previous four contests. Oakland third baseman Danny Valencia has yet to have a bumpy stretch this season, as he hasn't gone more than two games without a hit and has recorded eight multi-hit efforts since his last two-game drought (May 25-27).

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (3-1, 3.81 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (0-2, 2.25)

Guerra's winless streak reached five starts Thursday as he escaped with a no-decision at Los Angeles after being tagged by the Dodgers for five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan has not won since May 19, when he allowed three runs over seven frames while registering a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. Guerra, who never has faced Oakland, has served up four home runs over his last three turns after yielding only two in his first six outings.

Mengden remains in search of his first career victory despite pitching well in each of his first two major league starts. The 23-year-old native of Houston limited Cincinnati to two runs over 5 2/3 innings in his debut June 11 after yielding six hits and four walks and also held Texas to two (one earned) on four hits in 6 1/3 frames Thursday. Mengden, who will be making his third straight afternoon start, has registered 12 strikeouts in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Sean Manaea (forearm) is expected to make a rehab start for Single-A Stockton on Friday and could return to the rotation next week.

2. Milwaukee recalled Yadiel Rivera from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace fellow INF Hernan Perez, who was placed on the paternity list but is expected to be back with the team Friday.

3. Oakland recalled INF Arismendy Alcantara and optioned LHP Daniel Coulombe to Triple-A Nashville.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Athletics 3