Semien leads Athletics past Brewers

OAKLAND -- Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs as the Oakland A's rallied for a 5-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers in an interleague game at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The A's trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Semien lined an RBI single to right field with two outs, driving in former Brewer Khris Davis, who led off with a single.

The A's scored three more runs in the seventh -- all unearned -- taking a 5-2 lead. Yonder Alonso lined a run-scoring single with two outs off reliever Michael Blazek, then Semien drove a two-run triple to the left-center-field alley.

Milwaukee cut Oakland's lead to 5-3 with a run in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Scooter Gennett and Ryan Braun.

The Brewers, who swept a two-game series from the A's at Miller Park on June 7-8, lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-7 on their nine-game road trip, which ends Wednesday against Oakland.

The A's ended their two-game losing streak and improved to 3-5 on their nine-game home stand.

The Brewers played a game in Oakland for the first time since June 12, 2002, which had been their longest active stretch between trips to an opposing city.

Oakland's Ryan Madson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 13th save. Sean Doolittle (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his second victory of the season.

A's right-hander Sonny Gray gave up two runs, just one of them earned, on seven hits over six innings and got a no-decision. He struck out seven, walked one and left after throwing 100 pitches. Gray hasn't won since April 22 at Toronto and has a five-game losing streak, but he has pitched much better in his past four starts after a stint on the disabled list with a strained right trapezius.

Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson allowed one run on six hits over five innings and got a no-decision. He struck out two, walked one and threw 105 pitches. Nelson had gone 0-3 in his previous three starts with a 9.69 ERA and 23 hits allowed over 13 innings.

The Brewers broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning. Braun led off with an infield single, then went to third with one out on an error by Gray, whose attempted pickoff throw was off-line. Braun scored when Chris Carter lined a single off the glove of a leaping Danny Valencia, who was drawn in at third.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Gray stranded runners on second and third.

Jonathan Lucroy singled to center with one out and went to third when Aaron Hill lined a two-out single to center that shortstop Semien came close to snaring.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis doubled off the right-field fence, driving in Lucroy, but Gray retired Martin Maldonado on a ground ball to Semien.

The A's pulled even with a run in the fifth off Nelson. Max Muncy hit a leadoff single to center and advanced to third on Jed Lowrie's sharp single with one out. Stephen Vogt drove in Muncy on a groundout to shortstop.

NOTES: Oakland INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. The A's acquired Alcantara from the Cubs on June 9 in exchange for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. ... A's LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Nashville. ... Brewers INF/OF Hernan Perez was placed on the paternity list and missed Tuesday's game. He is expected to rejoin the Brewers on Friday when they open a homestand against Washington. Milwaukee recalled INF Yadiel Rivera from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace Perez on the roster. ... Brewers RHP Chase Anderson will have his turn in the rotation skipped Saturday against Washington. With the Brewers having three off days from June 20-27, manager Craig Counsell said: "It was a good to give one of the starters a little bit of rest." ... A's LHP Sean Manaea (left pronator strain) threw his second bullpen session Tuesday and makes a rehab start Friday for Class-A Stockton. A's manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Manaea will need only one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. ... A's minor-league OF Andrew Lambo, who has played most of this season for Nashville, underwent surgery Friday for testicular cancer. "I'm going to beat this and be back on the diamond," Lambo tweeted Tuesday.