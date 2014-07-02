Preview: Brewers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to follow up a clutch hitting and solid pitching performance by finishing a two-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Jose Bautista returned to the starting lineup for the first time in nine days and homered in his opening at-bat as the Blue Jays beat Milwaukee 4-1 on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak. The Brewers have dropped two straight after winning four in a row, but still hold a comfortable lead in the National League Central.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez (neck) and shortstop Jean Segura (quad) were both in the lineup for the Brewers on Tuesday after missing one game, but went 0-for-6 combined. Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun, the 2011 NL MVP, had the only RBI in the series opener and boasts eight in his last six contests. Bautista was the designated hitter Tuesday while hitting just ahead of Edwin Encarnacion, who leads the team with 25 homers and 66 RBIs.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET; FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (7-4, 4.29)

The Brewers’ offense has given Peralta plenty of support with 36 runs during his five-game winning streak in which he has allowed 16 runs (15 earned). The Dominican Republic native has been slightly better on the road (5-2, 2.88 ERA) than at home (4-3, 3.51). Dioner Navarro homered among five career at-bats against Peralta, who has struck out 76 and walked only 25 over 101 1/3 innings.

Happ alternated wins and losses in his last seven starts, but produced one of his best performances last time out when he pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings versus the Chicago White Sox. The 31-year-old gave up eight runs (seven earned) over four innings in his previous start. Braun is 7-for-23 with three homers against Happ, who is 3-3 in nine appearances (eight starts) with a 5.93 ERA versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis, who leads the team with 14 homers, left Tuesday’s game with a left shoulder strain and is considered day-to-day.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes has 13 hits – five for extra bases -- in 33 at-bats over the last seven contests.

3. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez is tied with Francisco Cordero (2007) for the franchise record in saves before the All-Star break (27).

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Blue Jays 3