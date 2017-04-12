A return home and a matchup with a lesser National League squad did nothing to fix the issues for the Toronto Blue Jays. They will try to snap a four-game slide Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Blue Jays followed up a 1-5 season-opening road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, as they managed just five hits one game after producing three in a loss at Tampa Bay. Slugger Jose Bautista is one of the primary culprits and is batting .120 after another hitless effort Tuesday, while catcher Russell Martin is 0-for-18 and former MVP Josh Donaldson was limited to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday due to a calf injury. The Brewers received home runs from Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana in the opener and they have gone deep 12 times in their first eight games. Milwaukee's Chase Anderson and Toronto's Marcus Stroman look to follow up impressive first starts when they oppose one another in the finale.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42)

Anderson let up one run and three hits in six innings of a no-decision against Colorado in his season debut, striking out four and walking two. He has never faced the Blue Jays but is 4-2 with a solid 3.20 ERA in 11 career interleague games (10 starts). Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is 4-for-10 with a double against the 29-year-old Anderson, while Martin is 2-for-4 with a walk.

Stroman flew through the first six innings in scoreless fashion in his first start of the season before allowing a run in the seventh. He yielded six hits and two walks while striking out five and getting 11 outs on the ground. Travis Shaw is 5-for-10 with a home run, two doubles and two walks against the 25-year-old Stroman, who is 5-0 with a 2.21 ERA in interleague play but has never seen the Brewers.

1. Santana has homered in consecutive games.

2. Toronto activated closer RHP Roberto Osuna from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Milwaukee is 32-31 all-time at the Rogers Centre.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Brewers 3