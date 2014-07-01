Toronto’s Hutchison shuts down Brewers

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison is quick to dismiss concerns about his lack of success pitching at home this season.

Then he went out Tuesday and showed why he’s not worried with a career-best 10 strikeouts in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“That doesn’t really bother me,” the right-hander said of his home record. “None of that does. You guys can talk about it but I‘m more worried about winning whether it’s here or on the road.”

The 23-year-old not only won on Tuesday, but he won for only the second time this season at Rogers Centre.

Using a fastball that had late life on it, he held the Brewers to three hits, two walks and one run over seven innings.

The Blue Jays also got solo home runs from Jose Bautista and Colby Rasmus to snap a three-game losing streak before a Canada Day crowd of 45,088 at Rogers Centre.

Casey Janssen pitched the ninth to earn his 13th save of the season.

Hutchison (6-6) held the Brewers to three hits, two walks and one run to improve his record in seven home starts to 2-4 with a 6.75 earned-run average.

“He did what he wanted to do against us, and did it really well,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “We chased balls out of the zone. He’s got good life on his fastball and when he’s throwing it up, it’s hard to catch up to it. He knew what he was doing and we kept chasing it.”

Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada (7-5) allowed six hits, one walk and two runs in six-plus innings.

Bautista, who had only one pinch-hit appearance since straining his left hamstring in Cincinnati on June 22, celebrated his return to the lineup when he homered in the first inning on a 3-2 changeup.

“It put us on the board,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s a pretty good hitter. We’re not quite the team without him that’s for sure.”

Rasmus added to the lead when he led off the fifth with his 12th homer of the season on an 0-1 fastball.

The Blue Jays (46-39) scored twice in the eighth off reliever Rob Wooten. Left fielder Melky Cabrera tripled after pinch-hitter Adam Lind singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Darin Mastroianni. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion doubled to center to score Cabrera.

Hutchison was perfect through four innings. He did not allow a runner until two outs in the fifth. Left fielder Khris Davis beat out an infield single to shortstop Jose Reyes, who did not have time to set his feet on a throw that drew Encarnacion off the bag.

The first Brewers hit that left the infield was a soft single to left with two outs in the sixth by second baseman Scooter Gennett. He scored when right fielder Ryan Braun doubled off the right-field wall.

The Brewers (51-34) left the bases loaded in the seventh. Center fielder Carlos Gomez led off with a walk and stole second. He took third on a grounder to short by designated hitter Aramis Ramirez.

Davis was hit by a pitch. He stole second after Hutchison picked him off first when the Blue Jays (46-39) botched the rundown because Encarnacion made a move toward the runner at third. Hutchison retired first baseman Lyle Overbay for his 10th strikeout before walking third baseman Mark Reynolds.

The threat ended on a fly to right by shortstop Jean Segura. Davis left the game after the half inning with a mild left pectoral strain and was listed as day-to-day.

Gibbons said he had confidence in Hutchison to work out of the jam ”When he’s on he’s on,“ Gibbons said. ”He’s got that knack of working out of some jams. I thought his fastball was really good today whether it was that extra day [off] or not. On the walk to load the bases, he got ahead in the count and was trying to get him to fish out of the zone.

“It wasn’t a case of him losing it right there. And then, of course, he got the big out to finish it.”

”Obviously I want to be in there in those situations.“ Hutchison said. ”I believe in myself to be able to make a pitch to get out of that. It was nice to be able to have that [chance]. I was able to get ahead of [Reynolds]. We tried to get him to chase, unfortunately, he didn’t so you tip your hat to him.

“Fortunately, I was able to make a big pitch to get out of it.”

NOTES: RF Jose Bautista (mild left hamstring strain) returned to the Toronto starting lineup for the first time since June 22. He was used as the designated hitter on Tuesday and hopes to play in right field on Wednesday. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez (neck strain) returned to the lineup Tuesday. He left Sunday’s game after a collision with RF Ryan Braun. Monday was a day off in the schedule for both teams. ... Brewers 1B Lyle Overbay was in the starting lineup on Tuesday as he was in their last visit to Toronto on June 19, 2005. He played the next five seasons with the Blue Jays. ... The two-game series ends Wednesday with LHP J.A. Happ (7-4, 4.29 ERA) starting for the Blue Jays against Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (9-5, 3.20 ERA).