Encarnacion’s blast sends Jays past Brewers

TORONTO -- It was a different -- and rewarding day -- for Edwin Encarnacion. Sort of a walkoff in the park.

He made his third career start in left field and did not have a ball hit to him, moved to his customary first base later in the game and then blasted a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Encarnacion said he was ready if the Brewers elected to pitch to him with two on. He hit a 3-1 hanging slider from right-hander Brandon Kintzler.

“I have in my mind, get ready to hit if they pitch to me,” Encarnacion said. “So I try to do the best I can do.”

Asked about the Brewers’ decision to pitch to Encarnacion, who has 26 homers this season, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said, “Loved it. That’s a walkoff, big game, big game.”

When the ninth inning arrived with the score tied 4-4, neither manager was still in the game. Gibbons and the Brewers’ Ron Roenicke were ejected in the bottom of the eighth in separate incidents.

Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes led off the ninth against left-hander Will Smith (1-1) with a double that skipped past diving left fielder Elian Herrera.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera was intentionally walked. Kintzler took over.

Designated hitter Anthony Gose’s bunt forced Reyes at third base for the first out. Right fielder Darin Mastroianni struck out to set up Encarnacion’s at-bat.

Encarnacion went to work, capping off his unusual day.

”We weren’t even trying to give him anything on the plate,“ Kintzler said. ”He’s not the one that you want to let beat you. I should have just bounced a sinker and walked him or thrown the slider away off the plate.

“It definitely didn’t go where I planned it. It was the best stuff I’ve had in a long time, so that’s a good sign. It just didn’t work out.”

Casey Janssen (3-0) pitched the top of the ninth to pick up the win.

The Blue Jays also had homers from designated hitter Jose Bautista and third baseman Juan Francisco.

Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ allowed six hits and four runs in seven innings. Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta allowed nine hits, three walks and four runs in six innings.

“Today was a tough game to lose,” Roenicke said. “Wily was all over the place again with his command, but he did manage to give us innings and keep it tied. We’ve got to get him locked in better and making some consistent pitches.”

The Brewers scored a run in the first on a double by first baseman Jonathan Lucroy and a single by center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Bautista tied the score in the home first when turned on a 98 mph fastball for his second first-inning homer in two games since returning to the starting lineup from a hamstring injury.

The Brewers scored three runs in the third, two scoring on a triple by right fielder Ryan Braun. Second baseman Jeff Bianchi led off with a single up the middle and took third on a ground-rule double by designated hitter Rickie Weeks. Braun scored on Lucroy’s sacrifice fly.

“On the leadoff (hit), I should have had that ball back up the middle,” Happ said. “That would have changed the complexion of that inning.”

The Blue Jays got one run back in the home third when Reyes singled and scored on a double by first baseman Adam Lind.

Francisco’s 13th homer of the season with one out in the bottom of the fourth tied the score at 4. It scored catcher Dioner Navarro, who led off with a double.

Roenicke was ejected by first base umpire Phil Cuzzi in the eighth inning after Blue Jays pinch-hitter Steve Tolleson was hit by a pitch by Smith.

“Phil said he didn’t swing on it,” Roenicke said. “So I started to turn away and I looked at Phil and I just said ‘You missed it,’ and he kicked me out. That’s a really bad job on Phil’s part. If he can’t take more than that, then he shouldn’t be doing this.”

Tolleson was out trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt. He was originally called safe, but the Brewers challenged and the review reversed the call. Gibbons was then ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson.

Gibbons said he was still frustrated by a review that upheld a tag play at first base in the fourth when second baseman Munenori Kawasaki was called out.

“I was maybe a little tired of looking at bunts not getting put down, so I said go have a beer,” Gibbons quipped.

NOTES: Brewers LF Khris Davis (left shoulder sprain) did not start on Wednesday after leaving the game Tuesday in the seventh inning. He is expected to return on Friday. OF/INF Elian Herrera started in left field. ... Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion made his third career start in left field so that DH Adam Lind could play first base and RF Jose Bautista could DH for the second game in a row as he comes back from a hamstring strain. LF Melky Cabrera moved to right field. ... The Blue Jays have signed their two first-round draft picks, RHP Jeff Hoffman and C Max Pentecost. ... The Brewers have Thursday off before visiting Cincinnati where they will start RHP Kyle Lohse (9-2, 3.08 ERA) on Friday against RHP Alfredo Simon (10-3, 2.81 ERA). ... The Blue Jays open a four-game series in Oakland on Thursday with RHP R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.24 ERA) facing RHP Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.20 ERA).