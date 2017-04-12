Brewers ruin Blue Jays' home opener

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays aren't hitting and they aren't winning.

It adds up to the worst start in club history after a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

With Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hitting home runs and Wily Peralta pitching six effective innings, the Brewers (3-5) dropped the Blue Jays to 1-6.

"We swung the bats well tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "This was a great atmosphere to start in. This is a loud place, they have fun at the ball game here. You always enjoy the times when you can get into an atmosphere, and a new place kind of raises that a little bit. It makes it fun for us, really. It's a fun place to start."

The Blue Jays lost their home opener for the sixth consecutive season.

Troy Tulowitzki drove in three runs for Toronto.

"We're not in a good spot that's for sure," said Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ, who took the loss. "We're just not playing good enough to win games. We're going to come tomorrow and 154 days after that and we're going to try to change that.

"Unfortunately, that means we're going to have to put a couple of real good weeks together to kind of get back to even but we know we can do that. We'd like to get it done sooner than later."

Happ (0-2) allowed nine hits, including two home runs, and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

"I thought his command was a little bit off but he battled, he kept us the game, he pitched good enough to win," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He got big strikeouts but the long ball got him a couple."

Peralta (2-0) allowed five hits, four walks and three runs while striking out seven.

"When we sent him back out there for the sixth, he was at a point where it's that dicey point for a starting pitcher and he wanted to get through that inning," Counsell said. "He did a nice job. He kind of used all that to get him through and keep making pitches."

Peralta said, "I felt like that was my Opening Day. A lot of energy, the crowd was loud all night. I love pitching in games like that. You feel great. It gets your adrenaline going right away."

Jacob Barnes replaced Peralta in the seventh and survived a walk and an error.

Corey Knebel pitched a perfect eighth for the Brewers. Neftali Feliz pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

The Blue Jays are batting .196 as a team. Kendrys Morales (3-for-4) and Tulowitzki (2-for-3) accounted for all of Toronto's hits on Tuesday.

"But I said earlier today it's better to be finisher than a starter, we're pretty good at that," Gibbons said. "We'll get going and we can reel off some wins in a row. The guys are going to hit, there's no doubt."

Broxton hit a 1-1 fastball to left center for his first home run of the season with one out in the first. Travis Shaw tripled to the center-field wall with two outs and scored on an infield single to second by Santana to make it 2-0.

The Blue Jays answered with one in their half of the first. Jose Bautista walked, Morales singled and Tulowitzki hit an RBI double to center.

Happ caught a break in the second when Manny Pina's blast to right hit the top of the fence and bounced back to Bautista, who made a strong throw to second, holding Pina to a single.

The Brewers added a run in the third. Broxton singled, stole second, took third on Ryan Braun's groundout to second and scored on Shaw's fielder's-choice grounder to second.

Toronto cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Devon Travis drew a leadoff walk, gained third on Morales' single and scored on Tulowitzki's flyout to center.

Santana sliced a 1-0 two-seam fastball to right with two outs in the top of the fifth for his second homer and a 4-2 Milwaukee lead.

Morales singled and Tulowitzki doubled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to reduce Milwaukee's lead to 4-3.

NOTES: Blue Jays RHP Roberto Osuna (neck spasms) returned to the active roster after opening the season on the 10-day disabled list, and he pitched the ninth, allowing one hit. To make room for the closer, RHP Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. ... Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf tightness) did not start Tuesday but struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He left the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in the sixth inning when he pulled up sore after running to first base. ... The Brewers optioned RHP Michael Blazek to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Blazek was designated for assignment April 5 after INF/OF Nick Franklin was claimed off waivers from the Rays. ... The teams complete the two-game set Wednesday when RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will start for the Brewers against Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42).