Anderson pitches Brewers to sweep of Blue Jays

TORONTO -- It was all about timing for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson's timing was impeccable as he picked the right spot to be on the top of his game.

The Toronto Blue Jays' hitters continue to struggle with their timing at the plate, managing only four hits -- three against Anderson in his seven innings.

The two came together and resulted in a 2-0 Brewers victory and a sweep of the two-game set.

The Blue Jays dropped to 1-7, the worst start in club history.

"This is the best I've seen (Anderson)," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He just had really good stuff. His fastball has played really well and the off-speed, the curveball is a real weapon for him now.

"The heart of that lineup is a good as you're going to face, for sure. There's very decorated hitters in the heart of that lineup. We probably caught them at a pretty good time, but our guys made pitches and we did a good job with them."

Anderson (1-0) allowed two walks (one intentional) while striking out seven,

The Blue Jays wasted a complete-game effort from right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-1), who allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs while striking out four in his first complete game since 2014.

Jonathan Villar hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third of the season.

Domingo Santana and Keon Broxton doubled in the second to account for the other run by the Brewers (4-5).

Stroman still has faith in the Blue Jays' hitters.

"I think it's the best offense in baseball, I know it's just a matter of time," Stroman said. "We're struggling a little bit right now, I know when these guys get going it's going to be scary. It's still early, the first week of the season."

Corey Knebel took over for Anderson in the eighth inning and pitched around a leadoff single by Kevin Pillar.

Neftali Feliz pitched around a walk to Josh Donaldson in the ninth for his third save of the season.

"I had command of four pitches today," Anderson said. "I was able to spot the cutter. I know they're in swing mode, looking to swing and hit the ball over the fence."

The Blue Jays threatened in the fourth.

Jose Bautista singled with one out to give the Blue Jays their first baserunner of the game. Donaldson walked, Kendrys Morales grounded out to second, and Troy Tulowitzki, after the count reached 3-0, was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Russell Martin took a called third strike to end the inning and extend his season-opening slump to 0-for-20.

"I just knew I'd rather face (Martin) than those other guys, the big power bats," Anderson said.

Martin got his first hit of the season with two outs in the seventh, a double to right center. Steve Pearce lined out to center, however, to end the threat.

"We hit some balls hard tonight," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Stroman was tremendous. I will say that some of our better hitters are missing their pitch. That's generally a timing thing. You don't necessarily get a lot of pitches in an at-bat. That kid did a good job tonight, he really did.

"We played a pretty good, a pretty solid game all the way around. We just haven't strung those hits together yet but we're going to."

NOTES: Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson (tight right calf) returned to the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter, batting third, and went 0-for-2 with two walks. He left the game Sunday in Tampa Bay when his calf tightened while running tor first base. He was limited to pinch-hitting duty Tuesday, striking out in the ninth. ...Brewers RHP Matt Garza (right groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday. He allowed two hits, two walks and one run over five innings and 72 pitches. ...The Brewers will start RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-0. 1.50 ERA) against RHP Bronson Arroyo (0-1, 13.50 ERA) when they open a four-game series Thursday at Great American Ballpark. ... The Blue Jays will send out LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 135.00 ERA) Thursday against RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 5.40 ERA) in the opener of their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.