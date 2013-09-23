Preview: Brewers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves are heading to the postseason for the third time in four years, but the newly minted National League East champions are in a spirited battle for home-field advantage. Atlanta opens a three-game home series with Milwaukee on Monday fighting St. Louis and Los Angeles for the league’s top record. Being at home would be critical for the Braves’ postseason hopes: Atlanta is a major-league best 52-22 in home games this season.

Jean Segura is nursing a strained right hamstring, but the Milwaukee shortstop holds the NL lead in stolen bases entering the final week of the season. Segura has 44 steals and can become the second Brewers player to lead the league in steals (Scott Podsednik stole 70 in 2004). Milwaukee is 16-10 against the NL East but is under .500 against the NL Central and NL West.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (6-4, 4.26 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (13-7, 3.19)

Estrada is 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA in seven starts since returning from a hamstring injury and a back injury. He allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts against the Cubs on Tuesday, getting a no-decision. He has struck out 30 in 27 2/3 innings in his past four starts.

Minor rebounded from a rough outing with six innings of three-run, three-hit pitching on Tuesday at Washington, allowing all three runs in the first inning. He has a 4.26 ERA in three September starts. The 25-year-old is 4-3 since the All-Star break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta has reached double digits in hits just twice in its past 18 games.

2. The Braves lead the NL in homers (180); Milwaukee has allowed an NL-high 173 homers.

3. Milwaukee is 2-1 against the Braves this season.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2