Preview: Brewers at Braves

Just when the Atlanta Braves thought their May schedule could not get any tougher, they return home from a difficult road trip to face one of baseball’s top teams. The Milwaukee Brewers bring their 27-17 record into Atlanta on Monday for the opener of a four-game series. While the Braves look to begin playing better after dropping 10 of their first 16 May contests, the Brewers have lost six of their past 11.

Milwaukee struggled while losing two of three against the Cubs in Chicago over the weekend, striking out 39 times in the series. The Brewers are 23-1 this season when they score four runs or more, but recorded only two in the last two games. Atlanta took two of three from the Brewers in the season’s opening series and went 2-4 on last week’s road trip to San Francisco and St. Louis.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-2, 2.05 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (1-2, 4.24)

Peralta won three consecutive April starts but is 1-2 in his past four outings, in part because the Brewers have scored a total of five runs in those contests. He pitched well last Wednesday against Pittsburgh, getting a no-decision despite allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Peralta is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against Atlanta, giving up one run in 13 innings.

Minor posted his first victory of the season Tuesday in San Francisco, holding the Giants scoreless on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. His pitch count has increased through his first three starts, from 80 to 91 to 110. Minor is 1-2 against the Brewers with a 2.96 ERA in four lifetime appearances against Milwaukee, striking out 20 in 24 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez did not play Sunday due to a stomach virus.

2. Atlanta CF B.J. Upton did not play Sunday and is hitting .184 with 26 strikeouts in 49 at-bats in May.

3. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is six RBIs away from moving into fourth place on the Brewers’ all-time list.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Brewers 2