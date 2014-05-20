Preview: Brewers at Braves

Yovani Gallardo and Julio Teheran faced off on Opening Day, and the two hurlers meet again Tuesday as the Milwaukee Brewers and host Atlanta Braves play the second contest of their four-game series. The Braves failed to generate any offense against Gallardo in the first meeting, losing 2-0, and have struggled to score runs most of the season before plating 15 in their last two games. Atlanta scored its most runs since April 13 in Monday’s 9-3 victory.

The Braves belted three home runs to improve to 18-5 when going deep at least once. But while Atlanta has started hitting, Milwaukee has scored a total of five runs in losing its last three contests. The Brewers got offensive catalyst Carlos Gomez back into the lineup Monday after he missed Sunday’s contest due to a stomach virus.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-2, 3.07 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.20)

Gallardo won his first two starts but is 0-2 with five no-decisions since, despite posting a 3.98 ERA in those outings. He pitched well in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Gallardo gave up four runs in each of his first two starts this month, taking the loss in both contests.

Teheran endured his worst start of the season Wednesday at San Francisco, lasting just 3 1/3 innings after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and five walks. He has gone five straight outings without a win and is 0-2 with a 3.93 ERA in three starts this month. The Braves have scored fewer than two runs in four of Teheran’s nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gallardo allowed eight earned runs in his first six starts but has surrendered 11 in his last three outings.

2. Atlanta registered a season-high 15 hits on Monday, marking the first time it reached double figures since April 25.

3. Braves 2B Ramiro Pena went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the series opener as Dan Uggla did not start for the 10th time in 11 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Brewers 1