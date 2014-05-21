Preview: Brewers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves scored just 37 runs in their first 15 games of May, but the National League East leaders have rediscovered their offense during their current three-game winning streak. The Braves host NL Central leader Milwaukee on Wednesday having scored 20 runs in winning their past three games, including two easy victories over the struggling Brewers. Milwaukee has lost four in a row and has seen its offense go cold, scoring just five runs during the losing streak and being outscored in the two losses to Atlanta 14-3.

The Brewers hope injured third baseman Aramis Ramirez, on the disabled list since May 13 with a strained left hamstring, can return to the lineup soon. Ramirez reported no pain after running before Tuesday’s game, which is good news since his replacements - Mark Reynolds and Jeff Bianchi - are a combined 4-for-42 since Ramirez left the lineup. Atlanta has smashed seven homers in the past three games, after going homerless in seven of its previous nine contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (5-1, 2.88 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (4-1, 2.76)

The 35-year-old Lohse continues his late-career resurgence, going 46-22 since 2011. He won four starts in a row after losing to the Braves in his season debut April 1, and beat the Cubs with seven innings of three-run, seven-hit pitching Friday after three consecutive no-decisions. Lohse has walked just 13 hitters in 59 1/3 innings, posting a 1.13 WHIP, but seven of his 54 hits allowed have been homers.

Santana suffered through his worst outing of the season Friday in St. Louis, allowing season highs in runs (five) and hits (10) with season lows in strikeouts (three) and innings (five). He struck out 31 in 25 2/3 innings across four April starts but has just 15 strikeouts in 18 innings during three May appearances. Santana has allowed just two homers in 45 2/3 innings, two seasons after giving up an American League-high 39 in 178 innings for the Angels two seasons ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta LF Justin Upton homered Tuesday, his third consecutive game after hitting just one homer in his first 14 games in May.

2. Lohse is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves.

3. The Braves expect P Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) to be out until at least June.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2