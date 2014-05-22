Preview: Brewers at Braves

Aaron Harang grabbed people’s attention when he fired six no-hit innings in his Atlanta Braves’ debut April 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the 36-year-old has proven to be one of baseball’s best values in 2014. The Braves host the Brewers in the finale of a four-game series Thursday and Harang, who signed with Atlanta for $1 million in the final days of spring training, has pitched well in May despite a 1-2 record. Matt Garza matched Harang’s brilliance on the season’s third day, also carrying a no-hitter into the seventh in his first game with the Brewers before allowing Chris Johnson’s homer in Atlanta’s 1-0 victory.

The Brewers cooled off Atlanta’s hot offense in a 6-1 victory Wednesday, snapping a four-game losing streak thanks in large part to Kyle Lohse’s eight strong innings. Jonathan Lucroy has six hits through the first three games of the series and has raised his average to .318. Atlanta’s Justin Upton drove in the Braves’ lone run Wednesday and is 8-for-14 in his past four games with two doubles, three homers and seven RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-4, 4.83 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (4-4, 2.98)

Garza gave up one run on two hits in eight innings in his Milwaukee debut, but has allowed three or more earned runs in seven of his next eight starts. He lost to the Cubs on Saturday, striking out seven and allowing three runs on four hits in seven innings. Garza’s two victories have come against the bottom two teams in the National League (Cubs, Diamondbacks).

Harang has posted three consecutive starts of two earned runs allowed in six innings with 22 total strikeouts. He has only allowed two homers all season, both coming during an ugly start April 30 at Miami in which he allowed nine runs on 10 hits. Harang is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee P Yovani Gallardo, who left Tuesday’s game with a sprained left ankle, may miss his next start.

2. The Brewers have been shut out in three of Garza’s nine starts.

3. Harang is 7-6 in 26 career appearances (25 starts) against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Brewers 1