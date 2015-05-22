Preview: Brewers at Braves

The trade sending Craig Kimbrel to San Diego on the eve of the season opener sent shock waves throughout the baseball world, but the Atlanta Braves are reaping benefits from dealing one of the game’s top closers. Center fielder Cameron Maybin brings a six-game hitting streak into Friday’s second game of a four-game home set with the Milwaukee Brewers, raising his average from .216 to .255.

Maybin has taken over full-time duties in center while giving Atlanta a veteran presence behind rookie leadoff hitter Jace Peterson. Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun drove in a run Thursday, giving him 11 in the past seven games while moving past Paul Molitor and into third time on the Brewers’ all-time list. Milwaukee has allowed 34 runs in its past four losses and holds the worst record in the National League at 15-27. The Braves have won five of their past six and are at .500 through 40 games.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-5, 4.32 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83)

Peralta won 17 games last season but opponents are hitting .310 with eight homers in his eight starts in 2015. He endured a miserable April in which Peralta went 0-3 with a 5.04 ERA, and despite a 3.60 ERA in four May starts, the 26-year-old is 1-2 with five homers allowed in 25 innings. Peralta is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against Atlanta and allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits in five innings in losing his only 2014 matchup with the Braves.

Wood snapped a six-start winless streak Saturday by beating Miami, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in seven innings. He has struggled at home, posting a 6.19 ERA in three games at Turner Field with a 1.813 WHIP. Wood, who has surrendered 24 hits in 18 innings across three May starts, went 2-0 in two appearances (one start) against the Brewers in 2014 with a 1.13 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Christian Bethancourt recorded a career-high three hits Thursday; Bethancourt started the day with just nine hits in 61 at-bats this season.

2. Milwaukee LHP Will Smith was ejected during Atlanta’s seven-run seventh for having a foreign substance – alleged to be pine tar – on his right forearm.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis is 7-for-23 since moving into the cleanup spot in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2