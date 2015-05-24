Preview: Brewers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves wrap up a four-game home series Sunday with the Milwaukee Brewers before starting a 10-game road trip, but there are reasons for optimism as Atlanta finds itself back at .500 for the season. Atlanta (21-21) sits only 3 ½ games behind first-place Washington in the National League East and injured third baseman Chris Johnson is expected to rejoin the team later this week.

Johnson’s return from a left hand injury should bolster the Braves’ lineup considering his replacement, Phil Gosselin, is sidelined for at least six weeks with a fractured left thumb. The Brewers have dropped two of the first three games in Atlanta and own the worst record in the NL at 16-28. Carlos Gomez collected two hits in Saturday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss and is batting .364 through nine games of Milwaukee’s 10-game road swing. The Brewers have tallied at least 10 hits seven times in the past 15 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-4, 3.73 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (2-1, 5.32)

Nelson snapped a two-start losing streak with an outstanding effort Tuesday at Detroit, giving up one run on three hits in eight innings. The 25-year-old is holding opponents to a .213 batting average and a 1.11 WHIP, but his 4.91 road ERA is more than two runs higher than his home mark (2.83). Nelson, who makes his first career appearance against Atlanta, is 4-12 lifetime with a 4.22 ERA in 21 career starts.

Foltynewicz looks to rebound after the roughest outing of his season Tuesday against Tampa Bay, giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings to suffer his first loss. The 23-year-old rookie has struck out seven in each of his past three starts and fanned 23 versus 11 walks in four starts since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-handed batters are hitting .391 in 46 at-bats against Foltynewicz with eight extra-base hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Jim Johnson struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Saturday, his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance.

2. Milwaukee LHP Will Smith, who is appealing his eight-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his arm during Thursday’s game, stuck out three in 1 2/3 innings Saturday.

3. Atlanta LHP Alex Wood, scratched from Friday’s start due to the flu, is expected to take his scheduled turn in the rotation Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2