Preview: Brewers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves return home to begin a 10-game homestand Tuesday against Milwaukee with a new manager, a newfound power stroke and at least a semblance of confidence after splitting their past six contests. Atlanta lost Sunday’s series finale at Philadelphia but is 3-3 since interim manager Brian Snitker took over, and the next task is to improve on a dreadful 2-17 home record.

Something has to give in the three-game series as the Brewers have yet to win a road series this season, going 0-5-2 after opening a six-game swing by being swept by the New York Mets. Milwaukee left fielder Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 Sunday in his first action after missing four games with a stiff back; Braun ranks second in the major leagues in hitting at .360. Atlanta started last week with just nine homers on the season, but slugged nine in seven games last week. Snitker has mixed and matched the lineup, and one benefactor has been journeyman Chase d’Arnaud, whose five-game hitting streak was snapped Sunday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.07 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-4, 2.73)

Nelson leads Milwaukee with six quality starts and is holding opponents to a .221 batting average, and limited the Cubs to five hits in 7 1/3 shutout innings Wednesday. The 26-year-old won four of his first six decisions of the season and has held opponents to two earned runs or less in seven of his first nine outings. He lost his only career start against the Braves last season in Atlanta, giving up two runs on five hits with five walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Teheran has been sensational in his final six starts and he finally got enough offensive support Wednesday at Pittsburgh to get his first victory, firing 7 2/3 shutout innings of five-hit ball with no walks. He has posted a 1.15 ERA in those six starts, while giving up two earned runs over 26 2/3 innings (0.68 ERA) in four starts this month. Teheran is 2-2 in five career starts against Milwaukee with a 2.04 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee’s bullpen pitched three scoreless innings Sunday, and has posted a 1.61 ERA in the past 16 games.

2. Atlanta 2B Gordon Beckham has reached base in 16 of his past 19 games and leads all Braves’ regulars in hitting at .308.

3. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy has battered the Braves in 25 career games, batting .354 with four homers and 13 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2