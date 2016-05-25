Preview: Brewers at Braves

Junior Guerra pitched in 225 games throughout the minors and around the world before making his major-league debut last season, but the 31-year-old has been a revelation for Milwaukee entering his fifth start of the season Wednesday at Atlanta. Guerra is 3-0 with a 3-to-1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio since being called up May 3, a bright spot for a Brewers team that snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Braves in Tuesday’s series opener.

Milwaukee’s bullpen continues to excel, having allowed only nine earned runs in its past 53 1/3 innings (1.52 ERA) after firing three shutout innings Tuesday. The Braves dropped to 2-18 at home in losing the opener of a 10-game homestand, wasting Julio Teheran’s career-high 12 strikeouts. Atlanta’s offense continues to struggle, having recorded just three runs on 17 hits in its past three contests. The Braves have scored one run or less in 11 of their first 44 games, Atlanta’s lone run Tuesday coming on rookie Mallex Smith’s RBI triple.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (3-0, 3.96 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (1-2, 4.57)

Guerra struck out 11 in seven innings Thursday in a victory over the Cubs, giving up three runs on five hits, after firing six shutout innings of two-hit ball six days earlier against San Diego. Originally an Atlanta signee who began his professional career in 2006, Guerra toiled through the minors, the Mexican League and independent ball before making three relief appearances for the White Sox last season. He is holding right-handers to a .185 average and a .231 BABIP.

Foltynewicz struggled Thursday at Pittsburgh, lasting just three innings while allowing five runs on seven hits. The 24-year-old had posted back-to-back outstanding starts his previous two times out, giving up two runs on 12 hits in 15 innings with 12 strikeouts in a no-decision against Arizona and a victory at Kansas City. Foltynewicz has only walked two hitters in 21 2/3 innings, both coming in a loss to the Mets in his season debut May 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. The two teams combined for 24 strikeouts in the series opener (Milwaukee hitters fanned 15 times; Atlanta batters struck out nine times).

2. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun is nine hits away from 1,500 for his career; Braun slugged his eighth homer of the season in the fourth.

3. The Brewers’ past 10 games have been decided by two runs or less (5-5).

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Braves 2