Preview: Brewers at Braves

The Atlanta Braves have not fared well in close games at home this season and hope to shake off a pair of disappointing losses by salvaging the finale of their three-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Atlanta dropped to 2-19 at home with Wednesday’s 3-2 loss in 13 innings, which followed a 2-1 setback in the series opener and dropped it to 0-11 in home contests decided by fewer than three runs.

The Braves fell to 12-33 on the season and, despite a go-ahead, two-run blast by Gordon Beckham – just the fifth homer the club has hit at home this year – lost for the 14th time in its past 15 games at Turner Field. The Brewers won despite going 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and striking out 15 times for the second straight game. Milwaukee is averaging 12.7 strikeouts in its last seven contests. Jonathan Villar, who finished with two hits and two RBIs on Wednesday, has reached base in 39 of his 44 games this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-5, 6.99 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.93)

Peralta is one reason why Milwaukee’s rotation has struggled, as he has given up four or more earned runs five times in nine starts while opposing hitters are batting .363 with eight homers in 46 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old pitched better Friday against the New York Mets, allowing three runs and six hits with a season-high six strikeouts in 5 2/3 frames. A 17-game winner in 2014, Peralta is 1-1 in four career starts versus the Braves but left his only appearance against them last season with a strained left oblique.

Wisler has shown this month why the Braves believe he is a foundational piece of their young rotation, going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts, and has held opponents to a .206 batting average through nine outings. The 23-year-old worked 6 2/3 frames – his shortest start of the month – at Philadelphia on Friday, notching the victory after allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts. Wisler, who has surrendered only 11 earned runs in his last six starts, recorded the win in his lone career appearance against Milwaukee last season.

1. Brewers CF Keon Broxton reached on a bunt single in the 13th inning Wednesday - his first major-league hit after starting his career 0-for-24 with 16 strikeouts.

2. Milwaukee catchers have thrown out a major league-leading 21 runners attempting to steal this season.

3. Atlanta pitchers lead the majors in pickoffs since the start of 2013 (59).

