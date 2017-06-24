Even though Brandon Phillips left Thursday’s game with a groin injury, he returned in a big way Friday to help the Atlanta Braves win the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta hosts Milwaukee in the middle game Saturday and its second baseman figures to make an impact again after Phillips hit a double and a homer in Friday’s 5-4 victory, raising his average since May 16 to .328 with 18 extra-base hits.

The Braves have won eight of their past 11 games to move within three games of .500 as Atlanta got two more hits from shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is batting .338 with 14 RBIs in 22 games this month. The Brewers have lost four of their past seven but still lead the National League Central. Shortstop Orlando Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the opener, raising his average to .331 in his past 33 games. Center fielder Keon Broxton slugged his sixth homer in his past 13 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. Dickey (5-5, 4.91)

Garza looks to reverse a rough June in which he has posted a 5.65 ERA through three starts, walking nearly as many hitters (eight) as he has struck out (nine). He gave up four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday against Pittsburgh in an 8-1 loss, five days after surrendering four runs in five innings in a victory at St. Louis. Garza earned his first victory of the season against the Braves on April 30, striking out seven with no walks, three runs and six hits allowed in 6 2/3 innings.

Dickey recovered from his worst start of the season June 13 at Washington, in which he allowed eight runs in five innings, to fire seven shutout innings of three-hit pitching to get the win Monday over San Francisco. The 42-year-old has walked just one hitter with 20 strikeouts in his past 19 innings, starting that stretch with a victory over Philadelphia (one run, three hits, seven innings). Dickey has settled in at SunTrust Park, going 4-1 at the Braves’ new home with a 3.58 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee has hit at least one homer in its past 11 games.

2. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp did not play Friday, one night after leaving with left hamstring tightness.

3. The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game in June and are 13-9 for the month.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Brewers 4