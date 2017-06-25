ATLANTA -- Right-hander Zach Davies bounced back from his worst outing with one of his best, the Milwaukee offense awoke from its slumber and the Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

Davies (8-4) had allowed a career-high eight runs in his last start but fired seven shutout innings against Atlanta to help the Brewers salvage one game in the three-game series.

Davies scattered four hits and walked one batter, retired the last eight men he faced and silenced an Atlanta team that had scored 128 runs in June, the second most in the major leagues. Davies even contributed on offense with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his career -- and scored a run.

Paolo Espino pitched the final two scoreless innings for the Brewers.

The Brewers scored in each of the first four innings and finished with more runs than they have since June 14.

Milwaukee got two home runs, a two-run shot from Travis Shaw and a solo homer from Keon Broxton. Shaw's homer landed on top of the Chop House restaurant in right field, the first ball to land there since the park opened, and was measured at 429 feet.

Broxton was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. He had a two-run single to highlight a three-run third inning. Broxton was 6-for-11 in the series with two homers.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (6-6) continued to struggle at home. He lasted only three innings and allowed seven runs and seven hits, two of them homers, and two walks. In nine starts at SunTrust Park, Teheran is 1-6 with a 7.58 ERA. He is 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA on road games.

NOTES: Milwaukee is expected to activate OF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) and 2B Jonathan Villar (lower back strain) from the disabled list for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati. Both have been on a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. ... The Brewers claimed C Stephen Vogt, who was designated for assignment by the Oakland A's earlier this week. Milwaukee had an open spot on its 40-man roster, but it will need to make a move before Vogt can be activated. ... Atlanta still has not named a starter for the second game of its road trip against San Diego. That turn is being reserved for RHP Bartolo Colon if the veteran can get past the back issues that have kept him on the disabled list. ... Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw's throwing error in the second inning was his first error since April. ... Atlanta SS Dansby Swanson saw his hitting streak end at eight games, but CF Ender Inciarte extended his streak to eight games. ... Milwaukee posted its third shutout of the season and Atlanta was blanked for the fifth time.