Braves break out of slump, rout Brewers

ATLANTA -- It was more than a month since the Atlanta Braves offense enjoyed a night as productive as Monday.

Pinch hitter Ryan Doumit and left fielder Justin Upton hit eighth-inning home runs to highlight a five-run inning and give the Braves their biggest offensive output since April 14, and Atlanta earned a 9-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Turner Field.

Atlanta tallied 15 hits, its first time in double digits since April 25, and won its second consecutive game. It was the most runs scored by the Braves since a 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies more than a month ago. Atlanta scored at least seven runs for just the fifth time this season.

“We’ve been in hibernation mode,” Doumit said. “Now guys are starting to come around. It’s nice to finally show everybody what we’re capable of. We’ve got too much firepower.”

The run support helped Mike Minor (2-2) win his second consecutive start. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, struck out five, walked two and evened his career record against the Brewers at 2-2.

“His fastball was great,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He did a good job working both sides of the plate.”

The Braves took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth when they found their power. Against reliever Wei-Chung Wang, Doumit lifted his 100th career home run and first of the season into the left field seats. After left fielder Jason Heyward was hit by a pitch and stole second, Upton reached the seats with an opposite-field shot, his 11th.

The losing pitcher was Wily Peralta (4-3), who allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and four walks in five innings, his shortest stint since his first start of the season.

“His fastball command was off,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said, “but he hung in there and gave us five innings.”

The Milwaukee offense continued to struggle. The Brewers lost their third straight and fell for the fourth time in six games. During that streak, the Brewers have not scored more than four runs.

“We’re not swinging the bats,” Roenicke said, “and that’s not fair to Wily.”

The Braves scored in the first inning thanks to some shaky Milwaukee defense. With runners on first and second, Peralta’s pitch got away past catcher Martin Maldonado. The ball quickly bounced back to Maldonado, but his hurried throw sailed into left field and allowed Heyward to score.

Atlanta made it 2-0 in the second. Center fielder B.J. Upton led off with a walk, went to second on a single by shortstop Andrelton Simmons and scored when second baseman Ramiro Pena singled past diving Brewers first baseman Jonathan Lucroy.

First baseman Freddie Freeman led off the third inning with his ninth home run to give the Braves a 3-0 lead. The opposite-field shot just reached the seats and barely eluded the leaping effort of left fielder Khris Davis.

The Brewers cut into the lead in the fifth when Davis blasted a two-run homer, his fifth, deep into the left field stands to make it 3-2.

Atlanta tacked on another run in the sixth. Minor and Heyward started the inning with back-to-back singles, and the bases were loaded when Maldonado was called for catcher’s interference on a ball hit by Justin Upton. After Freeman struck out, catcher Evan Gattis hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Minor.

A solo home run by right fielder Ryan Braun, his seventh, against reliever David Carpenter pulled Milwaukee to within 4-3 in the top of the eighth.

NOTES: With the game out of hand in the ninth inning, manager Ron Roenicke opted to use 1B Lyle Overbay to get the last out. It was Overbay’s first appearance as a pitcher and he retired former teammate Ryan Doumit on a popup to the shortstop. ... CF Carlos Gomez was back in the Milwaukee lineup, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk. He missed the previous five games, three due to a suspension, one with back spasms and one because of food poisoning. ... Atlanta 2B Tyler Pastornicky missed his second game with a sore calf. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Pastornicky could be back in the lineup Tuesday. ... Darryl Hamilton made his debut as analyst for the Milwaukee radio team. He is filling in for Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker, who is cutting back on his road schedule.