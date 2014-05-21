Braves’ Teheran shuts out Brewers

ATLANTA -- No one is happier to see the revival of the Atlanta Braves’ offense than pitcher Julio Teheran.

The Braves finally provided some run support for their ace right-hander, and he rewarded them with a complete-game shutout in the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Braves scored five runs for the third straight game and extended their winning streak to three games. It was only the second time this season that the Braves’ offense has scored five runs for Teheran (3-3), who won his first game since April 16.

“He mixed his pitches well and commanded his fastball up,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And we gave him some run support.”

Teheran earned his second career shutout. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed five hits and struck out six on a career-high 123 pitches. The Brewers did not have a runner advance past second base until the ninth inning and were shut out for the fifth time. It was Milwaukee’s fourth straight loss.

“He’s awfully tough,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “You saw a lot of bad swings ... he’s got some deception.”

The win proved to be a nice bounce-back for Teheran, who was coming off his worst start of the season. He allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the year, against the Giants on May 14, but was able to erase that memory from his mind.

“I just had to forget about that one and concentrate on this one,” Teheran said.

That requires maturity that is sometimes rare in a young pitcher, but is not surprising to his manager.

“He knows how to control innings and maneuver through a major league lineup,” Gonzalez said. “It comes from all those innings and all those starts he made last year.”

The Brewers produced their biggest threat in the ninth. But with runners on the corners and one out, Teheran struck out pinch-hitter Rickie Weeks and center fielder Carlos Gomez to end the game.

“He’s still young and sometimes the hardest thing to learn is how to close one out,” Braves catcher Gerald Laird said. “The good ones go out and close it down, they smell the blood in the water and get it done.”

Much of Atlanta’s offensive punch came from left fielder Justin Upton, who had two hits, including his 12th homer, and drove in three runs. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons also homered for the Braves.

The losing pitcher was Yovani Gallardo (2-3), who allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. Gallardo left the game with an injury when he landed awkwardly and fell to the ground after leaping to unsuccessfully field a ground ball. An X-ray revealed no damage, but Gallardo will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and is questionable to make his next start, Roenicke said.

“Yovani wasn’t on today, but our pitching has been very good,” Roenicke said. “We just need to score some runs.”

Milwaukee has scored only 14 runs in its last seven games.

After being retired in order in the first two innings, the Braves scored three times in the third. Simmons led off with a long homer into the seats in left. The Braves loaded the bases on a single by Laird and back-to-back walks to second baseman Ramiro Pena and first baseman Freddie Freeman with two outs. Justin Upton then drove in Laird and Pena with a line-drive single to left.

“He’s heating up again, producing runs again,” Gonzalez said about Upton. “And good for us.”

Atlanta added a run in the fourth inning. Center fielder B.J. Upton walked and went to third on a single by Simmons. After Laird struck out, Teheran hit a high chopper over the mound that was misplayed by second baseman Scooter Gennett and allowed Upton to score. Gallardo was injured on that play and had to leave the game.

The Braves made it 5-0 in the fifth inning on the leadoff homer by Justin Upton, his 12th.

NOTES: Atlanta scratched C Evan Gattis minutes before the first pitch because of viral symptoms. He took batting practice but because nauseated about 10 minutes before the game started. Gerald Laird replaced him in the lineup, and LF Justin Upton was moved into the cleanup spot that Gattis had occupied. ... The Braves challenged a play at second base and had it successfully overturned. Replays showed SS Andrelton Simmons had his hand on the base when he was tagged. He was originally called out by second base umpire Fieldin Culbreth. The review took 2:15.