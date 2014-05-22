Brewers skip batting practice, beat Braves

ATLANTA -- There will be no batting practice on Thursday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With his team mired in an offensive slump that resulted in a four-game losing streak, Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke tried to shake things up by cancelling batting practice before Wednesday’s game.

The result: The Brewers hit two home runs and got eight strong innings from starting pitcher Kyle Lohse in a 6-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field.

“No batting practice,” Roenicke said with a smile. “I think they like not doing it.”

The Brewers got a grand slam from third baseman Mark Reynolds and a two-run homer from center fielder Carlos Gomez to break a four-game losing streak. Milwaukee (28-19) had scored only 14 runs in its previous seven games, five of them losses.

“We had some really good at-bats,” Roenicke said. “We needed to score some runs early so our guys could relax.”

The beneficiary of the run support was Lohse (6-1), who produced his eighth consecutive quality start and won his sixth straight game. The right-hander gave up just four hits, two of them in the first inning, and one run. He struck out eight and did not allow a walk.

“To give us eight was big,” Roenicke said. “I thought he threw the ball well. He was making one good pitch after another.”

Closer Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation. Rodriguez, who had not pitched since Friday, allowed one hit and struck out two.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was impressed with Lohse, who improved to 4-0 in five starts at Turner Field.

“He pitched pretty good,” Gonzalez said. “He seemed to hit all quadrants of the strike zone. Other than Justin (Upton), we didn’t get good swings at him.”

The Brewers jumped on Atlanta starter Ervin Santana (4-2), who allowed six runs, nine hits and four walks in seven innings. Santana has given up 11 runs in 12 innings in his last two starts, both losses.

“Other than a couple of pitches, I thought he did a nice job,” Gonzalez said. “He made a mistake to Reynolds, but he battled.”

The top two hitters in the order were particularly effective for Milwaukee, producing five of the team’s 10 hits. Gomez, the leadoff hitter, went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. No. 2 batter Scooter Gennett had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

The Brewers jumped on the Braves (25-20) for quick runs in the first inning.

Gomez singled and took third on a double by Gennett. After right fielder Ryan Braun popped out, catcher Jonathan Lucroy walked to load the bases. Third baseman Mark Reynolds then turned on an inside pitch and drilled it into the left-field seats for a home run, his ninth of the season and third career grand slam. It was the first grand slam ever allowed by Santana.

The Braves got one run back in the bottom of the inning. First baseman Freddie Freeman doubled with two outs and scored on left fielder Justin Upton’s double to left.

Milwaukee tacked on two runs in the fourth. Lohse walked with two outs and Gomez jumped on the first pitch for a home run, his 10th of the season, to make it 6-1.

NOTES: Milwaukee RHP Yovani Gallardo, who left Tuesday’s game early with a sprained ankle, said it was very sore. Gallardo will not throw a scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. He is questionable to make Sunday’s start in Miami, meaning RHP Tyler Thornburg could take that start. ... Brewers CF Carlos Gomez and Braves C Gerald Laird and 3B Chris Johnson all made a trip to the hospital to visit the child who was struck by a foul ball on Tuesday night. Gomez, who hit the foul ball in the seventh inning, signed the ball and reported the boy was in good spirits. ... Former Braves manager Bobby Cox celebrated his 73rd birthday on Wednesday.