Foltynewicz pitches Braves past Brewers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves, who started the season 5-0, are back over .500 for the first time since April 27.

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz allowed just three hits over 7 2/3 innings and the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday.

“He did a terrific job,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He was dominating.”

Foltynewicz (3-1) didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until the seventh inning, when the Brewers scored on a sacrifice fly by Hector Gomez.

The right-hander struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter in his longest of five starts since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw 98 pitches, 71 of them strikes.

“I attacked guys early with the fastball and had a low pitch count for a while,” said Foltynewicz, who successfully mixed his curveball and slider with a fastball that hits the high 90s. “That’s a good sign for me.”

“He’s impressive,” Braves center fielder Cameron Maybin said. “He did a great job of controlling the strike zone.”

The victory gave the Braves (22-21) a series victory over the Brewers (16-29) and seven wins in their past nine games heading into a long road trip to the West Coast.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit back and forth,” Maybin said. “This gives us some confidence and momentum to take on the road. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (2-5) took the loss in the duel with Foltynewicz, giving up two sixth-inning runs. He allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings, walked five (one intentional) and struck out four.

“My command was bad and I didn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Nelson said.

Left-hander Luis Avilan got a strikeout to end the eighth inning, then Braves closer Jason Grilli struck out three of the four batters he faced in the ninth for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Foltynewicz had taken his first loss in his previous start, giving up eight hits and five runs in five innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out seven and walked one against the Rays, but his on-and-off command made him throw 91 pitches.

This time Foltynewicz needed only 66 pitches through six innings while allowing just a second-inning walk and third-inning single by Nelson. He had retired 11 consecutive batters before the Brewers finally scored in the seventh.

“We just couldn’t get anything going against him,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the first six innings. “He’s got a good fastball and we were having quick at-bats. He did a good job of pounding his fastball, and he sprinkled in a curveball.”

Center fielder Carlos Gomez, though, was hit by a pitch leading off the seventh, and left fielder Kris Davis moved him to third base with a one-out single. Then second baseman Hector Gomez came through with his sacrifice fly.

The Braves couldn’t take advantage of a double by left fielder Todd Cunningham in the second or consecutive singles by Foltynewicz and second baseman Jace Peterson in the third, stranding two runners both innings against Nelson.

Atlanta broke through in the sixth, though, and knocked Nelson out of the game in the process.

Maybin extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single, then Nelson walked first baseman Freddie Freeman and right fielder Nick Markakis to load the bases with no outs.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s one-out fielder’s choice that second baseman Gomez almost caught on the fly plated the first run. Then shortstop Andrelton Simmons delivered a two-out RBI single.

“He hung and pitch to Simmons,” Counsell said. “But I think it was the walks that really hurt him.”

Nelson had snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory at Detroit in his previous start, working eight innings and allowing just three hits and a run.

“This was nothing like my last outing,” Nelson said despite good results until the sixth. “I was able to command everything then. This time I couldn‘t.”

NOTES: RHP Wily Peralta, who came out of Friday’s game after four innings, still has some soreness in his left side, but will try to throw a side session on Monday. If he can‘t, the Brewers will have to find another starter for Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. ... RF Ryan Braun and 3B Aramis Ramirez were out of the Milwaukee lineup for a day of rest. Braun did pinch hit in the eighth inning and lined out. ... 3B Chris Johnson, on the Braves’ disabled list since May 1 because of a broken left hand, will begin a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. His return is targeted for Thursday in San Francisco. ... The Braves will begin a 10-game road trip in Los Angeles on Monday against the Dodgers. ... LHP Alex Wood said he has regained his strength after missing Friday’s start for the Braves because of the flu, and will make his start as scheduled against the Dodgers on Wednesday. ... The Brewers return to Milwaukee for a six-game homestand starting with San Francisco on Monday. ... The Braves and Brewers will play three games in Milwaukee, July 6-8.