Brewers slip past Braves in 13 innings

ATLANTA -- It took a 13-inning marathon, but the Milwaukee Brewers finally are assured of a series victory on the road.

Jonathan Villar singled home the tiebreaking run, and the Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves 3-2 Wednesday night in a game that featured 16 pitchers and took nearly five hours.

“It was a long game and runs were tough for both teams,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We finally got that big rally ... and a run across.”

It was the 11th consecutive game decided by two runs or fewer for the Brewers (20-26), who won the opener of the three-game series 2-1 Tuesday and improved to 8-14 on the road through eight series.

The Braves (13-33) are 2-19 at Turner Field, and fell to 0-11 in home games decided by two runs or fewer.

“I keep believing that good things are going to happen,” said interim manager Brian Snitker, who is 3-5 since taking over from Fredi Gonzalez.

Villar’s hit came off Casey Kelly, a Braves starter working his four inning of relief after pitching five innings on Sunday.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the 13th against Kelly (0-2) on a walk and two hits, the last a bunt by Keon Broxton for his first major league hit.

“We probably pushed him an inning more than we planned,” said Snitker, who would have had to call on infielder Chase d‘Arnaud next. “It’s a shame we couldn’t get a win for him.”

Aaron Hill scored but Broxton was thrown out at the plate on Villar’s hit, the call confirmed after a video review of four minutes.

Carlos Torres worked a perfect bottom of the 13th to earn his first save of the year. Michael Blazek (3-1) pitched a scoreless 12th for the win as the Milwaukee bullpen didn’t allow a hit over the final five innings.

“They were outstanding,” Counsell said. “I really love how our bullpen has developed. ... We’re getting good pitching now. It’s turned around.”

Gordon Beckham hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning off reliever Chris Capuano to put the Braves ahead, but the Brewers tied it in the eighth.

Reliever Bud Norris gave up a single to Jonathan Lucroy and a double to Chris Carter before being replaced by left-hander Ian Krol with one out. Krol got Kirk Nieuwenhuis to ground out, but the tying run scored.

Kelly worked five innings in a start at Philadelphia on Sunday, but he was needed in the 10th inning Wednesday after Snitker burned through his seven-man bullpen.

“We tried to win it in nine innings, especially after Beckham hit that home run,” Snitker said.

A.J. Pierzynski singled off Capuano to open the sixth inning. Beckham worked the count against the veteran left-hander to 3-2 before connecting with a slider, the ball carrying over the center-field fence on a line for the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra, who left with a 1-0 lead, allowed four hits, struck out six and walked four over five innings.

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta’s starter, gave up four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

The Brewers, who had two splits and five losses in their previous seven road series, scored without a hit in the fifth inning to take the lead.

Broxton walked with one out, was sacrificed to second by Guerra and moved to third on a wild pitch before Villar delivered a long sacrifice fly to center field.

The Braves had plenty of chances to break through against Guerra, but they were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against him.

The teams finished 2-for-24 combined with runners in scoring position, the Brewers going 2-for-15.

The game didn’t end until midnight ET. By then only a little more than 1,000 fans remained out of the announced crowd of 12,869.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Willy Peralta (2-5, 6.99 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday against the Braves RHP Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.93). Wisler has a 1.80 ERA in his past four starts. ... The Braves claimed LHP Dario Alvarez off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned the reliever to Triple-A Gwinnett. He struck out 27 in 15 1/3 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas but had a 9.98 ERA. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza (right lat strain) and RHP Corey Knebel (left oblique strain) threw bullpen sessions and will advance to live batting practice Saturday. Both have been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.