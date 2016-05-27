Brewers defeat Braves to sweep series

ATLANTA -- Wily Peralta continued to take baby steps toward regaining his position as the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 1 starter.

Peralta contributed with his arm and his bat Thursday and helped the Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2 and sweep a series at Turner Field for the first time in their final visit to the facility.

Peralta (3-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts. It broke Peralta's two-game losing streak and provided the big right-hander's first win since May 1 against the Marlins. He also got his first hit of the season to drive in two runs.

"We were trying to get him through six, but we thought the game was right there," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsel said. "We had to get out of that and they had put a couple good swings on the ball. I thought it was time to get him out of there."

Reliever Jhan Marinez rescued Peralta, who left in the sixth inning with runners on second and third and one out. Marinez struck out Reid Brignac and retired pinch-hitter Nick Markakis on a hard-hit fly to center field.

"He crushed that ball," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "He just smoked it. In the afternoon that's probably out. At that point, that was our chance."

Marinez came back after a rain delay of 1:17 to pitch a scoreless seventh inning, even though he worked around a bases-loaded jam.

Carlos Torres pitched two scoreless innings and earned his second save.

"Marinez and Torres came into some tough situations and got out of it," said Counsel, who admitted his bullpen options were limited after Wednesday's 13-inning game. "We were trying to get through with those guys."

It was the third straight win for Milwaukee, which finished its road trip 3-3. The Braves lost their fourth consecutive game and dropped to a league-worst 2-20 at home.

"Good series," Counsel said. "The pitching again ... we pitched well the whole trip."

Atlanta's Matt Wisler (2-4) pitched six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. It was his fifth straight start in which he allowed three or fewer runs.

The Braves continued to struggle offensively. They were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

"We're getting guys on," Snitker said. "Guys that hit with runners in scoring position are very valuable people and we're not doing it right now."

The Braves scored in the first on a two-run homer by catcher Tyler Flowers, his second home run of the season.

The Brewers tied the score with two runs in the fourth. With runners at second and third and two outs, the Braves intentionally walked catcher Martin Maldonado to load the bases and face Peralta, who responded with his first hit of the season, a liner to center field that drove in two runs.

Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when left fielder Ryan Braun hit a solo home run into the left-field stands. It was his second homer of the series and ninth of the year.

The Brewers added an insurance run in the seventh against Ian Krol when shortstop Jonathan Villar hit a solo home run, his second, that just curved around the foul pole in left field.

Milwaukee tacked on two more runs in the ninth against Hunter Cervenka on a pinch-hit triple by Hernan Perez.

NOTES: Atlanta OF Hector Olivera was suspended through Aug. 1 for violating the league's domestic abuse policy. ... Milwaukee placed LHP Chris Capuano on the 15-day disabled list with left elbow soreness and recalled RHP David Goforth from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Atlanta will recall RHP Aaron Blair from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Saturday's game against Miami. Casey Kelly was the scheduled starter, but he was scratched after working four innings of relief on Wednesday. Kelly was optioned to Gwinnett on Thursday so RHP Chris Withrow could be added. ... Atlanta sent RHP Jim Johnson to Class A Rome for a rehab appearance. The Braves picked up LHP Dario Alvarez, who was released by the Mets, and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The team also sent RHP Shae Simmons to Double-A Mississippi for a rehab appearance. ... The Braves continue a 10-game homestand on Friday against Miami. Atlanta sends RHP Williams Perez (2-1, 3.86 ERA) against Marlins LHP Adam Conley (3-3, 4.15). ... The Brewers return home for a three-game series against the Reds. Milwaukee will start RHP Zach Davies (1-3, 5.75) against Cincinnati LHP John Lamb (0-2, 5.40) on Friday night.