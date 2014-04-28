Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals hope that Sunday’s offensive performance was not a fluke, but rather a sign of things to come. The Cardinals’ offense tries to make it back-to-back solid outings, but it won’t be easy as Yovani Gallardo takes the mound for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Monday’s opener of a three-game set. St. Louis had scored three runs or fewer in seven straight games -- including three consecutive one-run efforts -- before putting up seven in Sunday’s shutout win over Pittsburgh.

The Brewers, owners of the best record in the majors (18-7), are coming off a series victory against the Chicago Cubs, although they dropped Sunday’s finale 4-0. Gallardo has been of the best pitchers in the National League through the first month of the season, but his career numbers against the Cardinals are dreadful. The Cards took two of three meetings in Milwaukee earlier this month.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-2, 2.10)

Gallardo has worked at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in all five of his starts, including Tuesday’s eventual 2-1 loss to San Diego in which he gave up one run and five hits over seven frames. Gallardo is holding opponents to a .219 batting average and has given up only one home run in 31 2/3 innings. His career against the Cardinals has been one long nightmare, however, with a 1-11 record and a 6.46 ERA in 17 starts.

Wacha had a 1.73 ERA heading into his last start, when he lasted only four innings against the Mets, giving up two runs and three hits with 10 strikeouts but also five walks, including two with the bases loaded. Prior to that, Wacha had walked a total of three batters in his first four starts, including three outings in which he gave up one earned run or less. Wacha appeared in one game against Milwaukee last season, yielding three runs in one inning of relief in a game where he actually got the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Matt Holliday (three) and Yadier Molina and Jon Jay (two apiece) all have multiple career home runs against Gallardo.

2. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez hit a two-run homer against Wacha in last year’s meeting.

3. The Brewers managed only three hits on Sunday without OF Ryan Braun (chest) and SS Jean Segura (eye), both of whom are unlikely to play Monday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cardinals 2