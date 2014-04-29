Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

Just over two weeks after dominating Milwaukee, Lance Lynn takes on the Brewers again Tuesday as the St. Louis Cardinals continue their three-game home series against the major leagues’ best team. Lynn and Milwaukee starter Kyle Lohse both are aiming for their fifth win on the young season. Lohse is facing his former team for the first time in 2014, while the Brewers - owners of the majors’ best record at 19-7 - hope to fare better than they did against Lynn on April 14.

That night, Lynn pitched a season-high seven innings and set season lows for runs (zero) and hits (three) allowed while striking out a season-best 11. The Cardinals could use another deep pitching performance in this one after their bullpen logged 5 2/3 innings in Monday’s 5-3, 12-inning defeat. Khris Davis delivered the game-winning triple for the Brewers, who received six scoreless frames from their relief corps in improving to 10-1 on the road this season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.30)

Lohse has yielded one earned run in each of his last three starts, covering 22 innings over that span. He worked seven frames against San Diego in his last outing, striking out five without a walk to earn his fourth consecutive victory. Lohse, who pitched for the Cardinals from 2008-12, is 3-5 with a 3.99 ERA in nine career starts against them.

Lynn had his four-start winning streak snapped his last time out, dropping a 4-1 decision to the New York Mets as he allowed three runs - two earned - and four hits with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He has been much more effective against right-handed hitters this season, holding them to a .203 average compared to a .298 mark for lefties. The Indiana native has appeared in seven games (four starts) against the Brewers, going 4-2 with a 2.17 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lynn has allowed one home run - to Ryan Braun - in 117 collective at-bats against current Milwaukee players.

2. Some of the Cardinals’ stars have terrific career numbers against Lohse, including Yadier Molina (9-for-16, two homers) and Matt Holliday (8-for-20 with three walks).

3. Brewers OF Braun (chest) and SS Jean Segura (face) have missed the last two games, while 3B Aramis Ramiez left Monday’s contest in the seventh inning with an elbow injury.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Brewers 1