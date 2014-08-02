Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

(Updated: UPDATES that Brewers lead Pittsburgh by 2 1/2 games in Para 2)

After watching their ace get decked, the St. Louis Cardinals look to a new acquisition to provide a jolt as they vie to even their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Justin Masterson, who was dealt from Cleveland on Wednesday, will try his hand with his new team as the Cardinals attempt to end their four-game losing skid at Busch Stadium and avoid an eighth loss in 11 outings. Adam Wainwright didn’t fare well on Friday as Milwaukee jumped out to a massive advantage and held on for a 7-4 triumph to even the season series at five victories apiece.

The first-place Brewers lead Pittsburgh by 2 1/2 games in the National League Central - and they can thank Aramis Ramirez’s recent power surge for their standing. The slugger homered and had an RBI double to highlight his three-hit performance on Friday and is 7-for-15 with three RBIs and three runs scored in his last four contests. Ramirez is 12-for-29 (.414) with two blasts and seven RBIs versus the Cardinals this season.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (11-5, 3.07 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Justin Masterson (4-6, 5.51)

Lohse was moved up a day in the rotation to compensate for scheduled starter Jimmy Nelson being scratched due to a blister. The 35-year-old Lohse saw his modest two-game winning streak come to a halt despite allowing just two runs on four hits in six innings in a 2-1 setback to Tampa Bay on Monday. Lohse is 3-5 in his career versus St. Louis and settled for a no-decision on April 29 despite matching a season high by striking out nine in six innings.

Masterson, who is coming back from a knee injury, hopes a change of scenery will alter his recent fortunes. The 29-year-old fell to 0-2 in his last five trips to the mound after yielding five runs for the third time in that stretch en route to a 5-3 setback to the New York Yankees on July 7. Masterson, who last tasted victory on June 8, has issued at least three walks in six of his last seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun snapped an 0-for-19 drought with the first of his two RBI doubles on Friday.

2. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter drove in three on Friday and is 15-for-36 in his last nine games, but is 1-for-11 in his career versus Lohse.

3. Brewers RH Matt Garza was also being moved up a day and will start Sunday’s series finale against new acquisition RH John Lackey.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2