Preview: Brewers at Cardinals
September 19, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Milwaukee Brewers have been tormented over the years by Adam Wainwright and now must face another nemesis in the finale of their three-game series against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. After falling victim to a complete game by Wainwright for the second time in a span of 11 days, the Brewers must find a way to solve Shelby Miller, who carries a 5-0 record against them into Thursday’s start. Milwaukee is 2 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the National League’s second wild card.

Despite mustering only four runs and 10 hits in the first two games of the series, the Cardinals have managed a split to remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Pirates in the NL Central. St. Louis has scored in only two of 20 innings, but Wainwright tossed the team’s 21st shutout of the season - the most for the franchise since 1968. Matt Adams - who missed Sunday’s game with a sore oblique - is 1-for-11 over his last three contests, but the one hit led to the deciding run Wednesday.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (12-9, 3.81 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (10-9, 3.75)

Lohse has struggled mightly over the past seven weeks, going 1-5 over his last eight starts after winning 11 of his first 15 decisions. He turned in a solid effort last time out but did not factor in the decision, yielding a pair of runs over 6 2/3 innings against Cincinnati. Lohse has had a pair of rocky four-inning outings against the Cardinals during his slide, allowing a combined 14 runs to fall to 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA against them.

Miller has won back-to-back starts for the first time since he ripped off six victories during a seven-start stretch from mid-April to mid-May. He stretched his unbeaten string to six outings by holding Colorado to one run over six innings in his last turn - the only run he has permitted in his last 20 frames. Miller beat Milwaukee twice early in the season and owns a 2.30 ERA and .219 batting average against in seven starts versus the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is 11-for-20 against Lohse.

2. Brewers LF Gerardo Parra is 4-for-8 in the series.

3. St. Louis has won nine of its last 10 at home and leads the season series 11-7.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

