Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers apparently have decided that the first team to push across one run is going to win the game. Each team will race to that first run when the Cardinals host the Brewers in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers outdueled St. Louis’ Jaime Garcia in a 1-0 victory in Monday’s series opener, only to have the Cardinals return the favor on Tuesday behind Lance Lynn. An inability to hit in the clutch has decided each of those games, with St. Louis going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Monday and the Brewers going 0-for-3 in that situation in Tuesday’s setback. The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and are getting strong performances from the pitching staff, which has allowed fewer than two runs in four of the last five contests. Tuesday’s loss marked the eighth in the last 10 games for major league-worst Milwaukee.

TV: 1:45 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (3-3, 2.83)

Nelson harnessed his control last time out but got in trouble over the plate, allowing a pair of homers among four runs and seven hits in six innings against Arizona. The 25-year-old issued a total of nine walks in his previous two starts but yielded only three runs and eight hits in 13 2/3 frames. Nelson is searching for his first win against St. Louis as he owns an 0-3 record with a 10.24 ERA in three career appearances – two starts – versus the National League Central rival.

Lackey kicked off the Cardinals’ strong run through the rotation by turning in seven scoreless innings and striking out nine against the Dodgers on Friday. The veteran from Texas has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts. Lackey, who scattered five hits over seven scoreless frames against Milwaukee on April 16, is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts versus the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday was ejected from Tuesday’s contest and had his streak of reaching base snapped at 45 consecutive games.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez is riding a six-game hitting streak.

3. St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal has not allowed a run in any of his last 12 appearances.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 3