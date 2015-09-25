Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are making short work of their fellow National League Central representatives and, as a result, are inching closer to their third straight division title. The Cardinals vie for their sixth consecutive victory overall and 13th in 17 meetings with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers this season when the rivals play the second contest of their four-game series on Friday.

Rookie Stephen Piscotty didn’t share the same sentiment after going 0-for-8 in two meetings with Milwaukee last week and 4-for-19 in five contests in 2015 before belting a three-run homer and adding a pair of RBI singles in St. Louis’ 7-3 victory on Thursday. Tommy Pham is 15-for-37 (.405) with four blasts and 12 RBIs in his last 10 contests for the Cardinals, who own a four-game lead over second-place Pittsburgh with nine to play. Residing at the other end of the division is Milwaukee, which has dropped 11 of 13 to sit a half-game in front of Cincinnati for the honor of staying out of the basement. Jason Rogers collected three hits in the series opener and is 11-for-22 (.500) in his last 10 games.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Ariel Pena (2-0, 3.50 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (14-7, 3.01)

Pena picked up the victory on Sunday after allowing two runs for the third time in four outings and four hits for the second straight trip to the mound in an 8-4 triumph over Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Dominican has worked five innings in each of his last three starts but was taken deep for the first time in four outings (18 innings). Pena pitched well in his lone career meeting with St. Louis, surrendering one run on four hits in five frames for a no-decision.

Martinez posted his first victory since Aug. 27 after allowing two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-3 triumph over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dominican has yielded just three runs in his last two outings after surrendering at least that total in each of his previous eight trips to the mound. Martinez was saddled with a hard-luck no-decision in his last meeting with Milwaukee on Sept. 15 despite striking out nine and surrendering just one run on four hits in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is 20-for-60 (.333) with two homers and 10 RBIs versus Milwaukee this season.

2. Brewers CF Logan Schafer is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last three contests and fanned 10 times in his last six.

3. The Cardinals are 43-27 against their fellow NL Central rivals.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 1