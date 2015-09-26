Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

While Jhonny Peralta, Matt Carpenter and the St. Louis Cardinals have tormented the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the season, Khris Davis has gotten his licks in as well. After belting the game-winning homer on Friday, Davis and the sputtering Brewers look to throw a wrench in the Cardinals’ bid for their third straight division title on Saturday when the National League Central rivals play the third contest of their four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Davis, who went deep in Friday’s 4-3 triumph, is 12-for-43 (.279) with four homers and seven RBIs versus St. Louis this season - although he is just 1-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts against Saturday starter Jaime Garcia. Milwaukee’s third victory in 14 outings snapped the Cardinals’ five-game winning streak and trimmed the latter’s lead over second-place Pittsburgh to just three games. Peralta collected three hits on Friday to improve to 5-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs in the series and 23-for-64 (.359) with two blasts and 10 driven in versus the Brewers this season. Not to be outdone, Carpenter has recorded 16 hits in his last 10 contests overall and is 24-for-71 (.338) against Milwaukee in 2015.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Tyler Wagner (0-0, 12.27 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (9-5, 2.45)

Promoted with five others from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Wagner is prepared to make his second start of the season for Milwaukee as he takes the place of Wily Peralta. The Southern League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher didn’t get out of the blocks in his first start in the majors on May 31, allowing five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings before escaping with a no-decision versus Arizona on May 31. Wagner posted an 11-5 mark with a 2.25 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings for the Shuckers, who were eliminated by Chattanooga in the Southern League Championship Series on Monday.

Garcia rebounded from a pair of less-than-stellar outings with an impressive one on Monday, but settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run on five hits in seven innings against Cincinnati. The 29-year-old has won six of his last seven decisions, with two victories over Milwaukee in the process. Garcia improved to 8-4 in his career versus the Brewers after scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings on Aug. 8 before allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-4 triumph over Milwaukee on Sept. 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis rookie 1B/LF Stephen Piscotty has collected eight RBIs in seven games versus Milwaukee.

2. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 1-for-12 in his last four contests following a 6-for-12 stretch in his previous three games.

3. Cardinals CF Tommy Pham, who struck out four times on Friday, has fanned on 13 occasions in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Brewers 1