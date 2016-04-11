Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

After a lackluster showing en route to getting swept to begin the season, the St. Louis Cardinals’ offense had no problem scoring runs at a dizzying rate over the weekend. The Cardinals figure to receive another jolt of energy when Hall-of-Famer Lou Brock, who had his left leg amputated in the offseason, throws out the ceremonial first pitch Monday prior to the club’s home opener versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 76-year-old Brock, who needed the operation due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, is moving around with the use of a prosthetic device and has maintained a sense of humor, saying “I will attempt to throw out the first pitch,” while chuckling during a phone conversation with The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently. The Cardinals struggled to scratch out seven runs while dropping three straight against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but posted 31 while sweeping the Atlanta Braves - matching the most runs they have scored in a three-game series since Aug. 2-4, 2013. The Brewers concluded their season-opening six-game homestand with a 3-3 record after taking two of three from the Houston Astros over the weekend. Scooter Gennett is off to a blistering start for the Brewers, batting .389 with three homers after hitting six home runs in 114 games last season.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET; MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (0-0, 8.31)

Jungmann worked in and out of trouble over five frames against San Francisco on Wednesday, eventually settling for a no-decision after allowing two runs - one earned - on three hits and two walks during his 80-pitch home outing. The 26-year-old Texan struggled on the road as a rookie last season, going 4-6 with a 5.02 ERA in 12 starts (as opposed to 5-2, 2.21 in nine home turns). Jungmann took the loss in his only shot versus the Cardinals last year, permitting six runs over five innings.

Wacha will start the Cardinals’ home opener for the second time in three seasons, hoping to rebound from an uncharacteristically bad April performance in his debut at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 2015 All-Star was tagged for five runs - four earned - on 10 hits in 4 1/3 frames against the Pirates after entering play with a 6-2 record and 2.45 ERA in 10 previous April turns. Wacha has been fortunate in four appearances - three starts - versus the Brewers, going 2-0 despite a 5.87 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis won 13 of the 19 meetings in 2015, including seven of 10 after the All-Star break.

2. Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk, who scored twice and walked three times off the bench Sunday, is expected back in the lineup Monday after getting benched over the weekend.

3. Brewers RF Domingo Santana has driven in a run in each of his last four games after recording 18 RBIs in 52 games with Milwaukee and Houston last season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 3