Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals beat up on Milwaukee in the series opener and look for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Brewers in Wednesday’s second contest of the three-game set. St. Louis rolled up 19 hits - including 10 for extra bases - while routing Milwaukee 10-1 on Monday.

The Cardinals had eight doubles and two triples in Monday’s assault and 28-year-old rookie left fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker continued his torrid start with a 4-for-4 game. Hazelbaker joined St. Louis as a minor-league free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers but has been a stunning standout with a .526 batting average. “I like watching him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told reporters after Monday’s game. “So there’s a good chance you’re going to see him in there.” Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett is also thriving early in the season and had two hits in the series opener to raise his batting average to .409.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (0-1, 8.31)

Anderson prevailed in his Milwaukee debut by allowing four hits over five shutout innings last Friday against the Houston Astros. He went 15-13 in 48 starts over the previous two seasons with Arizona and was dealt to the Brewers as part of the package in which infielder Jean Segura was sent to the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old Anderson received a no-decision in his lone career start against the Cardinals when he gave up two runs and 10 hits in six innings last May 25.

Leake struggled in his St. Louis debut, giving up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 6. A lot is expected of the 28-year-old after he received a five-year $80 million contract in the offseason as a free agent. Leake is 2-4 with a 4.60 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers and has been hit hard by catcher Jonathan Lucroy (12-for-29, one homer) and Gennett (7-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals have scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive games for the first time since 1980 and for just the sixth time in franchise history.

2. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter homered in the series opener, his third of the season.

3. St. Louis rookie SS Aledmys Diaz had three hits on Monday and is batting .533.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Brewers 4