Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have halted a seven-game home losing streak and attempt to defeat visiting Milwaukee for the second straight day in Saturday's middle contest of a three-game set. St. Louis suffered through its longest home skid since 1983 before Matt Holliday delivered three RBIs in Friday's 7-1 victory.

The Cardinals have a solid chance to notch another victory as scheduled Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson is 0-5 with a 9.51 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against St. Louis. Nelson is paired up against Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright, who is 12-8 with a 2.32 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 32 career appearances (25 starts) against Milwaukee. Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun was hitless in four at-bats on Friday to end an 11-game hitting streak and he traditionally struggles against Wainwright -- .211 with two homers and 20 strikeouts in 71 career at-bats. Milwaukee has lost 11 of its last 16 games and stands just 13-24 on the road this season.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (6-5, 5.04)

Nelson suffered through a horrific June by going 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in five starts. He has struggled on the road this season, compiling a 1-3 record and 5.66 ERA in seven away starts. Nelson has struggled with the St. Louis duo of Matt Carpenter (6-for-13, one homer) and Jhonny Peralta (5-for-13).

Wainwright was roughed up by Kansas City in his last turn when he gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings. He has allowed five earned runs or more on four occasions and is saddled with an ERA that is well over his career mark of 3.10. Wainwright hasn't given up a homer in seven of his last eight outings, the exception being when he served up three against Washington on May 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals placed LHP Kevin Siegrist (mononucleosis) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Sam Tuivailala from Triple-A Memphis.

2. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter belted a homer for Friday's lone run, marking his fourth straight 20-homer campaign.

3. St. Louis SS Aledmys Diaz (eye) went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Friday in his return after a three-game absence.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 10, Brewers 4