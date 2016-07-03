Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their success in the season series and sweep a three-game set against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Cardinals are 6-2 against Milwaukee in 2016 -- 19-8 since the start of last season -- after allowing the Brewers just one run in the first two contests of the series, including Saturday’s 3-0 triumph.

St. Louis won the last game without All-Star Matt Carpenter (14 homers, 50 RBIs), who is expected back for the series finale after attending to a death in his family, and Kolten Wong stepped up to deliver a two-run triple. Michael Wacha looks to continue his revival as he takes the mound Sunday for the Cardinals against Milwaukee, which has dropped five of its last six and will counter with Chase Anderson. The Brewers are just 9-14 against National League Central opponents and have won 13 of 38 on the road. Shortstop Jonathan Villar has been one of the bright spots for Milwaukee, going 6-for-13 with three walks in the last four games to push his average to .301.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-8, 5.45 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (4-7, 4.42)

Anderson is winless in his last three starts, allowing 17 runs in 11 1/3 innings combined, after yielding just two runs total in his previous three outings. The 28-year-old Oklahoma product has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, giving up 16 homers in 15 starts. Wong is 2-for-3 with a double versus Anderson, who is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two career outings against the Cardinals.

Wacha goes for his third straight win after permitting six runs (five earned) in 12 2/3 innings against a pair of American League opponents. The Iowa native posted a 3.34 ERA in June after struggling to a 6.75 mark in six May outings. Scooter Gennett is 5-for-13 versus Wacha, who pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Brewers on April 11 and improve to 3-0 with a 4.22 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 1B Chris Carter’s homer Friday made him the 12th Brewer to belt at least 20 before the All-Star break.

2. St. Louis SS Aledmys Diaz is 9-for-21 with six doubles, a homer and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. The Brewers lead the majors with 68 stolen bases and Villar has 26 of them, more than anyone else in baseball.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Brewers 2