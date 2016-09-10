Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals did what they do best to even their series with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers and look to gain the upper hand in the four-game set on Saturday. St. Louis staged a four-run rally in the fourth inning on Friday that featured a pair of two-run homers and rode it to a 4-3 victory, which kept the club one-half game back for the second National League wild card.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0 before Matt Carpenter and Stephen Piscotty sandwiched blasts around a walk to Kolten Wong as the club improved its disappointing home record to 31-38. The homers raised St. Louis' NL-leading season total to 204 - the most by an NL team since Philadelphia hit 224 in 2009 and 31 shy of the club record set in 2000. While the Cardinals halted a two-game skid with the victory, the Brewers had their three-game winning streak snapped as they fell for just the second time in nine contests. Scooter Gennett launched a two-run homer and Hernan Perez notched a pair of hits to improve to 6-for-9 in the series for Milwaukee, which has lost 12 of its 17 meetings with St. Louis this season.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (8-11, 4.73 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (10-8, 4.61)

Anderson ended his three-start winless streak on Sunday, scattering five hits over five scoreless innings at Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old Texan has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 straight starts since yielding six - five earned - over four frames in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28. Anderson has made three of his four career starts against St. Louis this season, settling for a no-decision on the road in April before losing back-to-back outings in early July.

Wainwright also halted a winless streak at Pittsburgh in his last outing, notching the victory on Monday to end his eight-start drought despite surrendering four runs and seven hits in five innings. The 35-year-old native of Georgia is just 5-4 in 13 turns at home this season and has yielded four or more runs four times in his last six overall outings. Wainwright is 13-8 with six complete games, three shutouts, one save and a 2.20 ERA in 34 career games (27 starts) against the Brewers, including a no-decision at Milwaukee on Aug. 30 in which he allowed one run and three hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals' next home loss will set the club record for most in a season at the current Busch Stadium.

2. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun is expected back in the starting lineup after being kept out for a routine rest on Friday.

3. St. Louis has scored 46 percent of its 691 runs this year with homers.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 2